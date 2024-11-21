Giant donut displays at a shopping center sprinkle a delightful touch of sweetness

The Place is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Public Art Season of "Loop On."

The Changning District mall has reimagined the sweet and joyful side of art by transforming its public areas into a playground of enormous donut installations created in partnership with German public artist Yeye Weller.

The most striking feature, a gigantic donut sitting on the roof, whimsically looks out over Zunyi Road and is the newest striking landmark in the city.

