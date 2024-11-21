﻿
Giant donut displays at a shopping center sprinkle a delightful touch of sweetness

The Place in Changning District has reimagined the joyful side of public art by transforming its public areas into a playground of enormous donut installations.
Giant donut displays at a shopping center sprinkle a delightful touch of sweetness
Ti Gong

A giant donut perched on the rooftop.

The Place is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Public Art Season of "Loop On."

The Changning District mall has reimagined the sweet and joyful side of art by transforming its public areas into a playground of enormous donut installations created in partnership with German public artist Yeye Weller.

The most striking feature, a gigantic donut sitting on the roof, whimsically looks out over Zunyi Road and is the newest striking landmark in the city.

Ti Gong

Another donut with a candy cane.

Below, another donut holds a candy cane, adding an extra layer of sweetness to the plaza. Visitors can enjoy musical projections lighting up the walls, harmonizing with the mall's ambient soundtrack.

A glowing musical light strip guides visitors along a festive path of light and cheer.

This limited-time experience will be on display until January 19, 2025.

Ti Gong

A previous Pikachu exhibition.

The Place has been a leader in creative commercial collaborations, hosting over 1,800 events over the past 10 years, including more than 50 global interactive exhibitions featuring characters like Chibi Maruko-chan, Pikachu, Donald Duck, Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear and Groot.

Ti Gong

Habitat Garden

Since 2021, the mall has focused on sustainability, aiming to set a new benchmark for eco-friendly commercial spaces. In 2023, it introduced Shanghai's first "Habitat Garden" within a commercial project – a unique space that blends habitat conservation, interactive learning, and relaxation.

Additionally, it boasts an 800-square-meter farm where seasonal flowers and vegetables are grown. The farm also features playful attractions like a green maze, offering visitors a chance to explore nature in the heart of the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
