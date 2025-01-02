Feature / Lifestyle

Celebrate Shanghai with a 2025 City News Service calendar — Enter to win!

  19:48 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0
Enter our giveaway for a chance to win a prize you will be admiring all year with its “inclusiveness energy, and enduring brilliance" theme inspired by Shakespeare's famous line.
Get ready for this week's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 43

This week's prize

Ten lucky winners will each receive a beautifully designed City News Service calendar, showcasing the creativity and spirit of Shanghai.

To welcome 2025, this exclusive calendar celebrates the theme of “inclusiveness energy, and enduring brilliance,” inspired by Shakespeare’s famous line, “All the world’s a stage.”

Through the vibrant imagination of young artists from around the world, it captures the essence of Shanghai — from the soaring silhouette of the skyline to the gentle waltz of leafy lanes, every corner is one where stories unfold and dreams take flight.

The January artwork is by 6-year-old Peiyi Lian from Hong Kong, a student at Soong Ching Ling Kindergarten. Her piece tells the story of her first performance on stage after a month of rehearsals. Want to see the artwork for the other months? Jump in and join the fun!

Click here to start!

January's artwork comes from 6-year-old Peiyi Lian.

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates — find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
