Pet photography raises awareness for animals in need
20:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-13 0
Emma and her dogs, Bodhi and Finn, visited HappyPawPaw to meet founder Allen Lee. They discussed how Lee's pet photography is helping stray animals find their forever homes.
20:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-13 0
Emma and her dogs, Bodhi and Finn, visited HappyPawPaw to meet founder Allen Lee. They discussed how Lee's pet photography is raising awareness for animals in need and helping Shanghai's stray animals find their forever homes.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports