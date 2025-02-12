A neighborhood that continuously reveals new layers of charm

Edda Joyce Garcia has been living in Shanghai for more than 15 years, with the vibrant city becoming her anchor, as the Filipino embraces its energy, culture and opportunities.

Edda Joyce Garcia, originally from the Philippines, has been living in Shanghai for more than 15 years. The vibrant city has become her anchor, blending seamlessly into her life as she has embraced its energy, culture and opportunities. She founded ESTILO — a bespoke, eco-conscious space styling agency, specializing in events, interior and exterior makeovers, seasonal decorations, tablescaping, visual displays and transformation of any space one can imagine.

Ma Xuefeng

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live with my 8-year-old daughter and partner on the third floor of a walk-up on Hengshan Road, right by the corner of Gao'an Road. It's a typical old lane house with charming quirks, like elderly neighbors who don't shy away from displaying their kitchens and bathrooms out in the open. My daughter, however, proudly says, "We have the most modern house in this building, Mum!" Our main gate opens onto Hengshan Road, with the metro station conveniently across the street. Yongjia Road intersects nearby, and we're just steps away from Twelve at Hengshan Hotel and the famous Orden bowling allay facing Yongping Lane.

Ma Xuefeng

Ma Xuefeng

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? Just like anyone living in the historic downtown, it's the trees! They just add a lot of character to the neighbourhood. They are aesthetically very pleasing in the spring when I have to always remind myself to take pills for my allergies. Apart from that, it is very convenient in the sense that stuff we need is easy to acquire. We have a fresh produce market that I just walk to when I need to cook something. For working out and when my knee allows it, I go to Xujiahui Park for a quick run. I also love how I can discover hidden alleys, see some nice villas, charming old-style homes, and cute little shops tucked away from the main streets.

Ma Xuefeng

What are the main attractions here? Xujiahui Park and Shanghai Library are famous landmarks that are both within walking distance.

People may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home? I normally make my own coffee at home, but when I feel like going out for a treat, I grab my own mug and head downstairs for a dirty coffee from a shop called NO NAY (290 Hengshan Rd 衡山路290号).

Ma Xuefeng

Where should someone eat around here? There are quite a few good spots that are just a good walk or easy bike-ride away. I love going to Bella Vita Bistro (318 Tianping Rd 天平路318号) not just for its amazing interiors and decors, but for their scrumptious handmade pasta and delicious cocktails. On some sunny weekends I go with my daughter Pip and my partner Pim, and friends to enjoy their terrace and brunch.

Courtesy of Bella Vita Bistro

Meraki189 (No. 1, Lane 189 Wanping Rd 宛平路189弄1号) is for modern Chinese bistro fare (they also have a great selection of wines). We love Japanese food, so for something easy and casual we go to Most (1720-3 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路1720-3号), and for a more upscale experience we prefer High Yaki (481 Jianguo Rd W. 建国西路481号) or High Yaki THE SEA (Unit 113, Bldg 5, 8 Hengshan Rd 衡山路8号5号楼113单元). Fancy a fancy afternoon tea — EHB (11 Dongping Rd 东平路11号) is a good choice, especially on better days when the terrace is lush and green.

Courtesy of Ginger

Whenever I crave Southeast Asian food, my go-to is Ginger (91 Xingguo Rd 兴国路91号). It is on a very quiet part of Xingguo Road and the interiors and terrace are also to my liking. For date nights we go to Scilla (504 Panyu Rd 番禺路504号), Atelier No. 3 (A109, 291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号A109室), Franck (376 Wukang Rd 武康路376号), and for really special occasions, we venture to Da Vittorio (3/F, N3, No. 600 Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路600号北区N3幢3楼).

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? I do not consider myself to be trendy, I go for timeless and chic pieces. And when I need to glam up (which is very rare), I go to a very good friend and Swedish designer, Charlotta Gandolfo. Luckily, my partner Pim Gietelink runs a shop, so for gifts, simple tees, functional accessories, and even rain gear, I normally go to Kate Wood (336 Wulumuqi Rd M. 乌鲁木齐中路336号), a good bike ride from home. WineApp (101-B2 Gao'an Rd 高安路101-B2) for my occasional ”pour“ supply, and my local corner wet market across the street for our daily fresh fruits and veggies.

Courtesy of Kate Wood

Ma Xuefeng

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? Union Trading (306 Hengshan Rd 衡山路306号) is literally just downstairs from our house. It is small but the vibe is great and cocktails are very creative and yummy. While Funkadeli (291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号) is always a popular option, I discovered Atelier (A109, 291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号A109室) next door. I find the interiors a bit more interesting plus the drinks and food are pretty good.

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately? WineApp (101-B2 Gao'an Rd 高安路101-B2) recently opened on Gao'an Road near Zhaojiabang Road, which is conveniently along my route to the studio/storage. I signed up for their membership, which includes unlimited coffee and a cozy workspace for the entire day. If I need a little creative boost, I can pick a wine from their impressive cellar. It's a win-win!

Ma Xuefeng

Diary Art (101-D Gao'an Rd 高安路101-D) offers excellent facials in a warm, cozy space tucked inside a gated community. They also house light and furniture design offices. Their services are reasonably priced, which makes it even better. Flower Fingers (12 Hengshan Rd 衡山路12号) is an upgraded version of their other branches. The interiors are modern and welcoming, and I often go there for nails, facials, and massages. Hengshan Garden Hotel (516 Hengshan Rd 衡山路516号). Located right next to my apartment, I only discovered its stunning garden last spring. It features a sprawling green space where my daughter loves to run, do handstands, and practice her cartwheels. There's also a small playground nestled in one corner. Sometimes, I use the garden for a run or an outdoor workout. It's a peaceful hidden gem in the neighborhood!

Ma Xuefeng