How to legally register a marriage in Shanghai?
13:13 UTC+8, 2025-02-20 0
If you’re lucky enough to have found your lifelong partner here in Shanghai and are planning to get married, this video is for you. Alex will walk you through the process of how a foreign national can legally register a marriage in the city—a process that is completely free.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
