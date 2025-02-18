Feature / Lifestyle

A journey to a French couple's authentic Shanghai home

Thomas and Marie Gerbault's decision to move from the skyline view of the apartment to the quaint lanes of the historic downtown was about embracing the genuine life in Shanghai.
When the lease on their high-rise flat came to an end, Thomas and Marie Gerbault found themselves searching for a new home. But their decision to move from the skyline view of the apartment to the quaint lanes of the historic downtown wasn't just about necessity – it was about embracing the true essence of life in Shanghai.

"Choosing an original lane house allowed us to change our living environment and experience a more authentic setting," the Frenchman said.

The house they found, however, was far from perfect upon first glance.

It was previously used as an office, which made the atmosphere quite sterile and cold. "It definitely lacked warmth," he said. "Nevertheless, the space had undeniable charm – an iconic central wooden staircase added an air of elegance, creating a natural flow that connected all the rooms, offering a truly unique feature."

A journey to a French couple's authentic Shanghai home
Dong Jun

The lane house has undeniable charm – an iconic central staircase featuring Art Deco elements adds an air of elegance, creating a natural flow that connects all the rooms. A recently acquired artwork by Ann Niu is displayed in front of the staircase.

The four-level house, dating back to the early 20th century, is one of the five identical structures in the lane tucked on Shaoxing Road. With distinctive Art Deco elements, this property was rich with history, and even the landlord, over 80 years old, had grown up there with his parents and siblings.

Despite its cold office atmosphere, the French couple saw the potential to turn the house into a cozy home. Their first step was to repaint all the rooms in rich, deep tones, imbuing the space with warmth and comfort. Their aim was to create a welcoming environment that felt like home.

A journey to a French couple's authentic Shanghai home
Dong Jun

The first floor is the main living area displaying an eclectic collection of furniture, art and knickknacks. Rugs were laid across the entire first floor, bringing a sense of cohesion and warmth to the open area.

A journey to a French couple's authentic Shanghai home
Courtesy of Thomas Gerbault

Since settling in Shanghai in 2021, photographer Thomas Gerbault has captured countless fleeting moments of the city's vibrant life. He stands in front of one of his Fleeting Moments series photographs.

With a mix of global influences, they turned the house into a place where each corner reflected the places they've lived, from France to Colombia and Brazil. Many of their beloved pieces of furniture have travelled with them, adding a personal touch to the space.

Rugs were laid across the entire first floor, which had previously been tiled, bringing a sense of cohesion and warmth to the open area.

When asked about his favorite place in the house, the answer was clear: the kitchen. "I spend a lot of time in our kitchen, which has been decorated as a true living space," Thomas said. "It's not just a place for cooking, but a spot to work and unwind – truly the heart of my home."

A journey to a French couple's authentic Shanghai home
Dong Jun

A Chinese Art Deco-style round-display cabinet placed in the dining space is a highlight piece. It was purchased in an antique shop in France. And after having traveled to Colombia and Brazil, it's now back here in China.

A journey to a French couple's authentic Shanghai home
Dong Jun

The entrance of the kitchen has been decked out as a true living space.

The idea is to feel like they've always lived in this place even though they just moved in a year ago.

The first floor is the main living area, displaying an eclectic collection of furniture, art and knickknacks complemented by ambient lighting.

Among the many personal touches that make this house unique, one of their favorite object is a golden chicken-shaped vase, designed by a friend, Weiwei. Another standout piece is a ceramic stool, created by artisans in Jingdezhen (in Jiangxi Province) and designed by their friend Florence Guillot, echoing traditional Chinese craft.

A journey to a French couple's authentic Shanghai home
Dong Jun

One of the favorite objects is a golden chicken-shaped vase, designed by a friend, Weiwei.

Artworks play a significant role in achieving the desired look. The couple has brought with them a collection of artworks, such as lithographs by French contemporary artist Prune Noury and a colorful painting made by an Indian artist who was Marie's school friend.

In their evolving collection of art, they've recently acquired two stunning pieces by Chinese artists. One is a watercolor by Lin Fanglu, a renowned Chinese fiber artist, and the other by Ann Niu, a talented artist who blends traditional Chinese ink painting with Western oil techniques.

A journey to a French couple's authentic Shanghai home
Dong Jun

A corner of the living area showcases the couple's eclectic style with a mix of global influences.

A journey to a French couple's authentic Shanghai home
Dong Jun

The master bedroom is on the second level – warm and cozy.

As a photographer, Thomas has also adorned the walls with some of his own works. The photos are either pieces he particularly loves or simply fleeting moments before they make their way to new owners.

This lane house, now a beautiful reflection of their journey, is more than just a house – it's a testament to a life well-lived, rich with memories, experiences, and creative expression in the heart of one of Shanghai's most storied neighborhoods.

