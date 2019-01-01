China Eastern elite team explore Shanghai's unique charm

﻿
China Eastern Airlines recently organized a corporate retreat for its top global employees to explore Shanghai's unique blend of tradition and modernity.
Shot by Ow Jackie. Reported by Zhu Yile.

Ow Jackie

Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines invited outstanding employees from its overseas offices – including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the United States, Canada, Russia – for a corporate retreat and training program in China.

After exploring Beijing, they arrived in Shanghai to experience the city's unique blend of modernity and tradition. Their itinerary included visits to Shanghai Tower, Shanghai Shipyard Riverside Park, the Shanghai Museum East Branch, and Yuyuan Garden.

At Shanghai Tower, they had the rare opportunity to see the 126th-floor damper up close and enjoy a mesmerizing audiovisual experience designed around its movement.

Weighing 1,000 tons, the world's heaviest damper captivated the group. For 15 minutes, they watched an immersive light and sound performance synchronized with the damper's subtle oscillations, leaving them in awe. As the show concluded, spontaneous applause filled the space.

Zhu Yile

Shanghai Tower's damper

At the Shanghai Museum East Branch, they marveled at the architectural grandeur of the 113,200-square-meter building, a masterpiece that took seven years to complete.

Inside, they explored a vast collection of artifacts with great interest, listening attentively to the guided tour. The museum's cultural and creative product area also proved to be a highlight, where the visitors browsed unique souvenirs and indulged in freshly brewed coffee.

Zhu Yile

The visitors listen to the guide at the Shanghai Museum East Branch.

A popular spot among foreigners, Yuyuan Garden is a place where you can encounter international visitors at every turn. With its rich history, classical Chinese architecture, and deep-rooted traditional culture, the garden transforms into a mesmerizing, almost surreal world as the evening lights illuminate its ancient structures.

The group not only had the chance to meet and take photos with locals dressed in elegant hanfu but also turned the bustling streets into their own runway, playfully strutting like models. It was a moment of pure joy, creating unforgettable video memories of their time in Shanghai.

Zhu Yile

Members pose at Yuyuan Garden.

"This is my first time in Shanghai, and I think it's fantastic. I'll definitely recommend the city to my family and friends, and next time, I'll visit Shanghai on my own." – Romanov Maxim, from Russia.

Zhu Yile

Romanov Maxim from Russia poses while holding the City News Service and "Shanghai Haling (哈灵)" KT signs.

Bui Tuan Anh, from the Netherlands, said, "This is my fourth visit to Shanghai. I really love the city. China's visa-free policy has made it easier for more people to come here. The transportation, tax refunds, and food are all so convenient. I think it's amazing here. I've tried many cuisines from different countries, but Chinese food is the one I can never forget. It's simply the best."

Japan's Setoguchi Tomoko (濑户口朋子) noted, "I come to China often for work, and every time I'm here, I fall more in love with the food – especially xiaolongbao, crabs, and red-braised pork belly. When I visited Yuyuan Garden, I was impressed by how clean the streets are. Shanghai keeps evolving, and I love seeing the changes every time I'm here."

﻿
