New season of free online Mandarin courses is back

  15:09 UTC+8, 2025-03-07
The new season of CNS-powered free online Mandarin courses is right here, offering live lessons and self-study resources to boost your language skills.
Want to navigate daily life in China more easily? Hoping to improve your Mandarin without breaking the bank? Here's your chance!

City New Service (CNS) readers can now again access this exclusive Mandarin course worth 2,400 yuan (US$342.32) – FREE! Enrollment is open anytime, with placement in the next available session. Fifty spots are available for each season, so hurry up!

The Shanghai International Academic Exchange Association, in partnership with Shanghai Daily and CNS, first launched the free TCSOL training program in China last year. Since then, over 350 foreign participants have completed the course.

Check the video to see how to join.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova, Zhang Chaoyan. Subtitles by Zhang Chaoyan, Wang Xinzhou.

About the lesson

Lessons are conducted live online in small groups (1-on-3) or one-on-one with experienced Chinese instructors.

Each course consists of 8 to 12 hours of live instructions, complemented by extensive self-study materials through the SuperChinese learning platform. Typically, students attend two one-hour sessions per week.

The program is officially sponsored and overseen by the China Society of Research on International Professional Personnel Exchange and Development, an organization under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

This initiative is designed to support foreign professionals living and working in China by helping them improve their Mandarin proficiency. The program offers free online language courses, providing structured, live instructions tailored to different learning levels.

Scan the QR codes to join up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
