New season of free online Mandarin courses is back
Want to navigate daily life in China more easily? Hoping to improve your Mandarin without breaking the bank? Here's your chance!
City New Service (CNS) readers can now again access this exclusive Mandarin course worth 2,400 yuan (US$342.32) – FREE! Enrollment is open anytime, with placement in the next available session. Fifty spots are available for each season, so hurry up!
The Shanghai International Academic Exchange Association, in partnership with Shanghai Daily and CNS, first launched the free TCSOL training program in China last year. Since then, over 350 foreign participants have completed the course.
Check the video to see how to join.
About the lesson
Lessons are conducted live online in small groups (1-on-3) or one-on-one with experienced Chinese instructors.
Each course consists of 8 to 12 hours of live instructions, complemented by extensive self-study materials through the SuperChinese learning platform. Typically, students attend two one-hour sessions per week.
The program is officially sponsored and overseen by the China Society of Research on International Professional Personnel Exchange and Development, an organization under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
This initiative is designed to support foreign professionals living and working in China by helping them improve their Mandarin proficiency. The program offers free online language courses, providing structured, live instructions tailored to different learning levels.