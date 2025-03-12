Embracing the community and charm of Julu Road

Izabela Misiuk (Iza) is a coach and therapist who lives in Shanghai and runs her own practice, Thrive Wellness Consulting.

Izabela Misiuk (Iza), a coach and therapist, has lived in the city for 14 years. Hailing from Poland, she has had the opportunity to live in several different countries but the community and friendships she has built in Shanghai are particularly important to her. She runs her own practice, Thrive Wellness Consulting, that aligns with her values.

Can you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live in a quiet compound on Julu Road, right in the heart of Shanghai. My home is in a 100-year-old lane house, so it feels special to live in a piece of history. I'm on the top floor, and to reach my apartment, I pass through the home of my 87-year-old Chinese neighbor, which is quite a unique experience. Most of my neighbors are elderly and know me well. If a foreigner enters the compound, my neighbors assume they're looking for me and are always ready to give them directions!

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? I love being surrounded by locals — there's a peaceful, community feel despite being in the city center. One of the best things about living here is my elderly neighbor's homemade dumplings — they are delicious! She often surprises me by bringing up an entire bowl, which is such a kind gesture. My neighborhood is filled with trees and birds, making it feel suburban even though I'm right in the middle of Shanghai. Just outside my compound, there are plenty of cafes and restaurants, including an Italian spot called Pass Residence.

What attractions here should not be missed? Simply walking along Julu Road is a must! The historic architecture of the lane houses is breathtaking, and the atmosphere is charming. Another hidden gem is the park on Maoming Road, next to the Garden Hotel Shanghai (58 Maoming Rd S. 茂名南路58号). It's the perfect place to bring a blanket and a book, relax under trees, and escape the city buzz for a while. Another way to truly experience the beauty of the area is by cycling. Riding through the alleyways and tree-shaded streets is something that should not be missed. It's the perfect way to take in the atmosphere, whether it's a peaceful morning ride or an evening cycle after dinner.

What is your favorite neighborhood cafe? I often go to Egg (12 Xiangyang Rd N. 襄阳北路12号) for breakfast and coffee. It's close to my home, has a laid-back vibe, and I love that pet owners can bring their animals inside. And yet, my favorite coffee place isn't a cafe but my terrace. When the weather is good, the sun shines from early morning until night, making it the perfect spot to relax with a cup of coffee and enjoy the peacefulness of my neighborhood. My cats, Sia and Luna, love it, too!



Where should someone eat around here? There are so many good spots! There is a complex called More Than Eat (758 Julu Rd 巨鹿路758号) on Julu Road, and I love the Japanese place inside the complex as it is simple and always very tasty. Further down, there is also Nepali Kitchen (No. 4, Lane 819 Julu Rd 巨鹿路819弄4号), and even further down at the end of Julu Road and just behind the corner, there is Vedas (3/F, 83 Changshu Rd 常熟路83号3楼) — for me, the best Indian in town. For the best galettes and crêpes, I would recommend La Crêperie (Unit 101, No. 1 Taojiang Rd 桃江路1号101室).

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? I love getting fresh lilies from the street merchants who often sell their flowers around here. Also, if on a particular day, I cannot find the street vendor, I go to No. 618 Julu Road shop crossing off Xiangyang Road, where the lady knows me, so I always get a great deal on fresh lilies, my favorite flowers. When it comes to unique and beautiful jewelry design, I would recommend Okra (Room 101, Lane 211 Anfu Rd 安福路211号101室) on Anfu Road.

Is there a neighborhood spot you would recommend for a night out or just a drink after work? Instead of bars, my perfect evening is cycling with my partner to my favorite fruit stand (124 Nanchang Rd 南昌路124号) on Nanchang Road for a fresh juice and then take a peaceful walk in Fuxing Park. Nanchang Road has such a beautiful feel with its historic architecture, making even a simple stroll feel special. Fuxing Park is also a wonderful place to see the local culture in action — people gather to dance, play games, and simply enjoy each other's company.

