An eye for style as Shanghai gets ready for fashion gala

Under the theme "Innovascape," the 2025 Autumn/Winter Fashion Week will showcase nearly 100 debut shows, thousands of brand exhibitions, and major international collaborations.

With the 2025 Autumn/Winter Fashion Week opening on March 25, Shanghai is poised to become the epicenter of global fashion innovation. Under the theme "Innovascape," the fashion gala will showcase nearly 100 debut shows, thousands of brand exhibitions, and major international collaborations. From heritage-infused runway shows to futuristic displays featuring humanoid robots, this season blends tradition, technology and sustainability, solidifying Shanghai's role as a global fashion hub. This season's edition puts the spotlight on first stores, first launches, and exclusive debuts. The event aligns with the city's latest "First Launch Shanghai 3.0" initiative, encouraging brands to unveil their latest collections and open flagship stores in China's fashion capital. "This policy builds on the seven measures introduced last year while adding three new initiatives to support brands opening their first stores," said Liu Min, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce. "We hope more brands will establish a long-term presence in Shanghai – starting with a first launch or debut show, then opening flagship stores, and ultimately setting up headquarters here to expand globally."

A fusion of heritage and innovation Chinese heritage fashion brand Ep Yaying will take center stage as the opening show, presenting "Ep Yaying · Shanghai" – a celebration of tradition and technology. Staged at the iconic Xintiandi venue, the show unfolds in three acts – "Elegant Realm," "Elegant Rhythm," and "Elegant Journey" – tracing the cultural DNA of Shanghai and the Jiangnan region (areas to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) through intricate designs and immersive storytelling. For Zhang Huaming, chairman and president of Ep Yaying Group, the show is more than just a fashion spectacle – it is a reflection of the brand's deep-rooted commitment to Chinese aesthetics, craftsmanship and cultural sustainability. "The brand's essence lies in its dedication to elegance and integrity," Zhang said. "From the very beginning in 1988, we have remained committed to making quality garments with the finest materials, bringing beauty to women." Having evolved over 36 years, Ep Yaying draws inspiration from China's rich textile traditions – whether it be silk from Daliang Mountain, yak wool from Aba Prefecture, or cashmere from Alxa – and integrates them with contemporary design and technological innovation. Beyond the runway, Ep Yaying has firmly embedded itself within Shanghai's creative and cultural landscape. From its flagship store in Xintiandi, which fuses local heritage with modern retail experiences, to its cultural hub on Xinle Road and the immersive lifestyle space in Hengshan Fang, the brand is creating touchpoints that blend fashion, art and urban living. As part of its long-term vision, Ep Yaying plans to establish its headquarters in Shanghai, positioning the city as the heart of its creative development, brand storytelling, and talent cultivation. "Shanghai Fashion Week is our fashion week," Zhang noted. "As a shining symbol of China's presence on the global fashion stage, it carries the hopes and dreams of many. Ep Yaying is honored to stand alongside it, embracing its spirit of inclusivity and driving forward the power of Chinese fashion."

Technology, tradition and global debuts This season, Shanghai Fashion Week embraces the future, integrating technology-driven fashion, cross-industry collaboration and brand reinvention. Established domestic brands are evolving with the times. Celebrating its 88th anniversary, iconic Chinese brand Threegun is redefining its identity by moving beyond traditional innerwear to introduce outerwear, blurring the boundaries of category expectations. Meanwhile, the fusion of technology and fashion reaches new heights with the debut of Unitree's humanoid robot G1, which will make its first-ever appearance at Shanghai Fashion Week. Other futuristic collaborations include Nmtg's cyberpunk-inspired horse installation, which explores the intersection of artificial intelligence, robotics and fashion, while avant-garde brand BillionDevon crafts a virtual reality-driven aesthetic that reimagines romance in a digital age. Heritage craftsmanship also plays a central role, as brands like Hemu revive the mysterious allure of Loulan culture through traditional craftsmanship, and renowned designer labels such as Comme Moi, Xu Zhi, and Youwei showcase their latest works, blending meticulous craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

For the founder of Xu Zhi, Chen Xuzhi, this season carries personal significance, marking a decade since his brand's first show at Shanghai Fashion Week. "This is the 20th collection I've presented here," Chen said. "Since our first show in September 2015, I've been deeply grateful for the support of Shanghai Fashion Week and our many collaborators." This year, the new collection incorporates Bohemian influences, a departure from the previous styles. "It's about a longing for nature, a free-spirited journey in search of the most beautiful dreams. I can't wait to present it on the 27th." The event's global reach continues to expand, with first-time appearances from Italian luxury brand Lorena Antoniazzi, Vietnamese label Lsoul, and United States designer brand Auteur. Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based couture innovator Sparkle by Karen Chan and celebrity-favorite AS Dalio will also make their Shanghai debuts at the Xintiandi venue.

Beyond the main runway, Labelhood's experimental fashion festival gathers independent Chinese designers in historic venues along the Bund, pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. Rising talent like Papi Lav, Le Ngok, Zita Tan, and Guest House will make their Shanghai Fashion Week debut in a presentation-style showcase, offering a fresh take on independent fashion. Bridal and formalwear are also in the spotlight, as Glam's themed showcase presents eight collections from leading domestic and international eveningwear designers. Notably, British luxury brand Marchesa will make its China debut, introducing its latest collection to the market. Meanwhile, Kidswear brings together top international children's fashion brands and independent designers at the Jing'an 800 Show, where South Korean newcomer Prankers will unveil its first-ever collection in China.

"Toy Story" magic For the first time, Disney China is bringing the magic of Toy Story to the runway, celebrating the film's 30th anniversary with a special "Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond" fashion showcase. Partnering with 10 domestic brands, Disney will debut a new apparel collection inspired by the beloved film, paying tribute to Andy and his iconic toys. Nearly 200 pieces, including 64 fashion looks, nine jewelry designs, and four digital art creations, will be unveiled on March 27 on the official runway. Beyond the catwalk, the collaboration extends into an immersive fashion exhibition at Zhangyuan W4 Hall, running from March 28 to April 8, where selected designs from the collection will be on display for a limited time. To further engage industry professionals and fans alike, special discussion panels will be held, featuring industry experts, business partners, and media representatives, providing insights into the evolving intersection of fashion, creativity, and storytelling.

"Shanghai Fashion Week is a remarkable event that fosters dynamic exchanges between innovative brands and also creative talent. This platform celebrates fashion, ignites inspiration and also paves the way for the industry's vibrant future," said Alex Lin, Vice President of Regional Merchandising and Product Design, The Walt Disney Company, APAC. Disney has graced the Shanghai Fashion Week stage multiple times before, with past showcases inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, sparking unique creative expressions from Chinese designers. But this year's Toy Story tribute holds special significance.

"On the 30th anniversary of Toy Story – the world's first entirely computer-animated film – we are thrilled to return to Shanghai Fashion Week and with this first-ever themed collection," Lin added. "The designers use their unique design languages to share personal memories of their own toys, reinterpreting the enduring magic of Toy Story and the innovative spirit that continues to inspire us all."

Innovation, sustainability, and industry dialogue This season's Shanghai Fashion Week will feature a dynamic lineup of events, including forums, exhibitions, sustainability competitions and fashion showcases, bridging industry innovation with consumer engagement. At M Space, industry leaders will gather for thought-provoking discussions. The opening forum will bring together established Chinese designers and international fashion critics to explore a decade of brand evolution and global innovation models. This year's discussions will move beyond sustainable materials to include AI in fashion, cultural heritage preservation, perfume and style, and Africa's growing influence in the industry – offering fresh perspectives on the future of fashion. The "Youliao Space" (Material Hub) will spotlight material innovation and eco-conscious design, featuring a Sustainable Product Showcase with pioneering brands. Exhibits will highlight bio-based textiles, wearable ceramics, and circular footwear, demonstrating how green technology is transforming fashion.