World fashion highlighted at the Mode trade show

Mode trade show emphasizes the growing synergy between global fashion markets and China, with a special focus on African luxury brands making their debut.

The 2025 Autumn/Winter Mode Shanghai Fashion Trade Show is set to take place from March 25 to 29 at the Hongqiao United Center, which has been a landmark event in this season's Shanghai Fashion Week. Spanning 15,000 square meters across six floors, the trade fair will feature over 200 brands from 30 countries and regions, with international brands making up more than 50 percent of the lineup. This year's event highlights the growing synergy between global fashion markets and China, with a special focus on African luxury brands making their debut under the "Africa Reimagined China Market Plan." The show will also spotlight sustainable fashion innovations, cutting-edge design, and the commercialization of emerging designer brands, solidifying Mode's role as a key platform for industry trends and international collaboration. The M SPACE Opening Forum will feature leading Chinese designers and international fashion critics discussing how to stay true to their vision while adapting to industry shifts. It will also present two case studies on China-international collaborations, offering insights into sustainable brand growth. This season will further explore topics like AI in fashion, intangible cultural heritage, sustainable materials, fragrance and fashion, fostering cross-industry dialogue and innovation. Showrooms play a pivotal role in brand incubation, market expansion and buyer matching. This season, MODE has partnered with ten leading Showrooms, including Tudoo, Dfo, Alter, Closet, and Xy, to create a more refined platform for brand promotion. They are not only showcasing designer brands from diverse markets such as Europe, the United States, Japan, and South Korea but also leveraging their deep understanding of international trends to help brands establish more effective sales networks in China. Comprehensive services range from market strategy and promotion to buyer matchmaking, ensuring a seamless integration of brands into the Chinese market.

In recent years, designer brands have seen growing market acceptance, gradually transitioning from niche, independent markets to reaching a broader consumer base. This season's Mode highlights several notable trends, reflecting the evolving preferences of modern consumers. One significant trend is the integration of traditional culture into modern design. Many brands are exploring ways to blend traditional cultural symbols with contemporary aesthetics. For example, InSalt (China) incorporates Chinese elements such as auspicious symbols and koi fish into its unique jewelry designs. At the same time, Come Full Circle (China) combines botanical dyeing techniques with narratives of femininity, showcasing the fusion of Eastern aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship. Similarly, Gentle Forest (China) focuses on yak wool as its core material, reflecting a sustainable approach to fashion that highlights the cultural heritage of contemporary Yunnan Province. Another key trend is the rise of avant-garde brands that champion individual expression. As the demand for personalized fashion among younger consumers continues to grow, brands like That's Chu (China) embrace a youthful, playful and boundary-pushing design language. Meanwhile, SW33T (China) uses its iconic "candy" logo to emphasize freedom in styling, and J Rureminds (China) combines deconstructivism with precision tailoring, exuding a confident and bold fashion attitude that resonates with the new generation.

Additionally, the fusion of technology and functionality in sportswear is becoming increasingly prominent. Brands like House iD (Canada) are leading this trend by utilizing advanced technical fabrics to cater to the demands of urban lifestyles. It blends athletic functionality with everyday fashion, reflecting a broader shift in the industry where performance and style converge to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. Sustainable fashion has emerged as one of the central themes of this season's trade fair, with an increasing number of brands driving the industry's green transformation through innovative approaches such as eco-friendly fabrics and recycled materials. For instance, C-Zann E (South Korea) embraces sustainable minimalism in its designs, emphasizing the interactive relationship between people and clothing. Meanwhile, Maison Danha (South Korea) combines traditional Korean elements with recycled polyester and other sustainable materials, offering eco-conscious fashion solutions tailored to the Asian market. Similarly, Vegan Tiger (South Korea) advocates for vegan fashion by using alternative eco-friendly materials, significantly reducing the reliance on animal-derived resources.

Beyond Asia, brands such as Maison Farah Wali (Egypt) and Awa Meite (Africa) are merging traditional craftsmanship with sustainable practices. Through techniques such as handwoven cotton and plant-based dyeing, these brands are exploring a more sustainable future for the global fashion industry. In the footwear sector, R'azzurro (China) is striking a balance between comfort and sustainability with its utilitarian-style eco-friendly shoes, demonstrating that practicality and environmental responsibility can coexist.