An Italian consultant carving a path in Shanghai's fashion scene

Sokol Kirill

Miriam Krumpf Wright, originally from Faenza, Italy, has been a dynamic force in Shanghai's fashion scene for over a decade. With a degree in Chinese language and culture from Venice University, she first arrived as an interpreter at the 2010 Shanghai World Expo but soon followed her true passion — fashion. After 12 years working with major brands, she founded The MKW Fashion Consulting, leveraging her expertise to help businesses, big and small, refine their market presence.

Before we talk about The MKW, would you please introduce yourself? I'm Miriam, an Italian living in Shanghai for 13 years now. I'm a sinologist by studies and came to Shanghai right after graduating from my master's working as an interpreter, then quickly found my fashion crowd and started working with designers and boutiques, local and international. After 12 years working in the fashion system with some major brands, I started The MKW Fashion Consulting, using my expertise to help brands (small and big) improve their presence in the market. I also started the Dans la Posh collection for my husband: he loved wearing pocket squares and I started creating some for him using salvaged silks and cottons I would get from all my trips to Italy, India, China and more. Friends started asking me for some tailor-made pieces for them and to gift and I also had some requests for ties and bowties to match the pocket squares, so I began to produce those, too. Then one day I found some bigger pieces of silks and decided I would make myself a silk pyjama… and from there I started a full line adding to pyjamas like shirts, scarves, and foulards. I did my first pop-up showroom in Shanghai in 2021 and it was a success, a lot of friends showed up and ordered pieces for themselves and others.

Courtesy of Miriam Krumpf Wright

Why, after living in Shanghai for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own to build a company? After more than 10 years working in a corporate environment and after going through the COVID confinement years, I felt the need to be independent, to have the freedom to return home to my family and spend more time with them, to work remotely and decide which projects I will make mine. Also, I've always been passionate about upcoming designers and the excitement there is in launching a project from scratch, even with all the problems that come with the job!

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? Personally, I have always found a lot of relief in the freedom that Shanghai gives to someone who is starting again with a new project. Of course, you need to also have the right attitude! When I first arrived fresh out of university, it wasn't difficult for me to find a job: first as an interpreter and then with the brand Uma Wang as a wholesale manager. In both situations, I had to put myself out there and jump at the opportunities as they were presented, but on the other hand I was also given the chance to prove myself without too many formalities: if they thought I was good at the job then I was in. These chances are not given so easily in other parts of the world.

Courtesy of Miriam Krumpf Wright

What are you trying to bring to the local community? With my consulting agency I aim to provide tailor-made support for talented designers who want to expand their distribution, but not only that: I can consult them on their styling, visual merchandising, collaborations and much more. I hope to bring an alternative to big distribution agencies and be able to care for each project in a more attentive way. On the other side of the scope, I also work with stores, whether they are big department stores or independent multi-brand boutiques and all that lies in the middle, helping them to find the brands they are looking for and feel they miss in their offer. It's very exciting when a good match happens and both businesses thrive because of it!

Courtesy of Miriam Krumpf Wright

Courtesy of Miriam Krumpf Wright

What are the biggest challenges for setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? I think the biggest challenge is that nothing is fixed here, the market and the industry is constantly changing and therefore what was valid last season is not necessarily the right strategy for the next one. One has to be always looking out and listening carefully to what is going on, you cannot lay back and rely on what has already been built. It's not easy to stay motivated, as clients are floating with the market; a big win is often obscured quickly by a quick loss on another project and difficulties arise all the time, so sometimes it feels like you are battling a never-ending battle. Personally, to stay motivated I make of every little success a big success, I celebrate it and try to take it day by day, try to see the current problem on the big scale of things and imagine that in five years I will smile back at this. And I have the support of my husband, who is an entrepreneur as well and has been for longer than me, so his advise is pivotal to my persevering. On top of that, talking to other entrepreneurs at a similar stage as mine is very useful to realize that it's not just me, everyone has gone through it, makes you feel less hopeless and you can get great suggestions from others.

What was the moment that made you most proud? Landing an order from an important store in the city I live in (Assemble by Reel) for an upcoming Italian designer I believe a lot in — Durazzi, on our first season working together. Best feeling ever.