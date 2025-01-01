Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez

A stroll through the best that the district has to offer, a journey that is filled with vibrant colors, fragrant scents, and delightful flavors at luxury outlets along the way...

Join Argentina's Catalina Vazquez, a student at Shanghai University, on a spring journey through Jing'an District, filled with vibrant colors, fragrant scents, and delightful flavors.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Giolitti Gelato 乔立蒂 8, Lane 193, 197, Maoming Rd N. 茂名北路197、193弄8号 Founded in 1900, Giolitti is Rome's iconic gelato and coffee shop, famously featured in "Roman Holiday." The brand has now arrived in China, with its first store in Shanghai. With 24 flavors, including pistachio, tiramisu, and white truffle, don't miss the "Roman Holiday" flavor – a rich blend of pear, fig, and dried fruits.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zhang Yuan 张园 Lane 188, Maoming Rd N. 茂名北路188弄 Opened in 1885 as China's first modern pleasure garden, Zhang Yuan is Shanghai's existing largest and best-preserved shikumen compound. Now home to boutique stores and luxury pop-ups, it's a hotspot for the fashion-forward. Here are some highlights:

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Maison Sisley Shanghai 希思黎之家 Building W14 The first Maison Sisley in the Asia-Pacific, the space combines Eastern and Western influences. It offers premium skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, and a chic café on the first floor, with a tranquil spa upstairs for a full Sisley experience.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

EviDenS de Beauté 伊菲丹张园城堡店 Building W17 As the brand's Asia's largest luxury service hub, the EviDenS de Beauté Zhang Yuan store blends French elegance with Shanghai heritage. Inspired by the 13th-century Chateau de Montfort, it features a tea room, fireplace, Riviera artworks, and a jasmine-filled courtyard. Exclusive to the Paris and Shanghai locations, it features lavish SAHO facial and body treatments.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades Travel Home Space 路易威登旅行家居系列全球首店 Building W11 Louis Vuitton's first travel home space showcases the Objets Nomades collection – travel-inspired furniture by renowned designers. Expect swing chairs, mirrors, tables, stools, and more. Reservations are required.

Nanjing Road W. 南京西路 One of Shanghai's top shopping districts, Nanjing Road W. is home to luxury and trendy malls like Plaza 66, CITIC Square, and JC Plaza, featuring over 2,000 brands, with over 70 percent of them international icons including Hermes, Dior, and Chanel.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Van Cleef & Arpels spring pop-up 梵克雅宝"春意侬侬"限时春日花径 From Plaza 66 to Rose Garden, on Nanjing Rd W. 自恒隆广场至玫瑰园 Through May 5 持续到5月5日 Van Cleef & Arpels and artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet present a "Spring is Blooming" pop-up, transforming Nanjing Road W. with colorful sculptures, arches, and floral installations. Stroll the route from Plaza 66 to Rose Garden, exploring whimsical displays like the "Blossoming Garden" and "Floral Kiosk," or visit the "Enchanting Library" for nature-inspired stories.

Ti Gong