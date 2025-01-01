﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Lifestyle

Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
A stroll through the best that the district has to offer, a journey that is filled with vibrant colors, fragrant scents, and delightful flavors at luxury outlets along the way...
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0

Directed by Li Qian. Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Jiang Xiaowei.

Join Argentina's Catalina Vazquez, a student at Shanghai University, on a spring journey through Jing'an District, filled with vibrant colors, fragrant scents, and delightful flavors.

Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Catalina Vazquez tries gelato.

Giolitti Gelato 乔立蒂

8, Lane 193, 197, Maoming Rd N.

茂名北路197、193弄8号

Founded in 1900, Giolitti is Rome's iconic gelato and coffee shop, famously featured in "Roman Holiday." The brand has now arrived in China, with its first store in Shanghai. With 24 flavors, including pistachio, tiramisu, and white truffle, don't miss the "Roman Holiday" flavor – a rich blend of pear, fig, and dried fruits.

Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Vazquez walks in Zhang Yuan's shikumen alleyway.

Zhang Yuan 张园

Lane 188, Maoming Rd N.

茂名北路188弄

Opened in 1885 as China's first modern pleasure garden, Zhang Yuan is Shanghai's existing largest and best-preserved shikumen compound. Now home to boutique stores and luxury pop-ups, it's a hotspot for the fashion-forward. Here are some highlights:

Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Vazquez tries lipstick at Maison Sisley Shanghai.

Maison Sisley Shanghai 希思黎之家

Building W14

The first Maison Sisley in the Asia-Pacific, the space combines Eastern and Western influences. It offers premium skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, and a chic café on the first floor, with a tranquil spa upstairs for a full Sisley experience.

Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Vazquez sits by a fountain at the EviDenS de Beauté Zhang Yuan store.

EviDenS de Beauté 伊菲丹张园城堡店

Building W17

As the brand's Asia's largest luxury service hub, the EviDenS de Beauté Zhang Yuan store blends French elegance with Shanghai heritage. Inspired by the 13th-century Chateau de Montfort, it features a tea room, fireplace, Riviera artworks, and a jasmine-filled courtyard. Exclusive to the Paris and Shanghai locations, it features lavish SAHO facial and body treatments.

Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Vazquez passes Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades Travel Home Space.

Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades Travel Home Space

路易威登旅行家居系列全球首店

Building W11

Louis Vuitton's first travel home space showcases the Objets Nomades collection – travel-inspired furniture by renowned designers. Expect swing chairs, mirrors, tables, stools, and more. Reservations are required.

Nanjing Road W. 南京西路

One of Shanghai's top shopping districts, Nanjing Road W. is home to luxury and trendy malls like Plaza 66, CITIC Square, and JC Plaza, featuring over 2,000 brands, with over 70 percent of them international icons including Hermes, Dior, and Chanel.

Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Vazquez sits at a swing chair at the Van Cleef & Arpels spring pop-up.

Van Cleef & Arpels spring pop-up

梵克雅宝"春意侬侬"限时春日花径

From Plaza 66 to Rose Garden, on Nanjing Rd W. 自恒隆广场至玫瑰园

Through May 5 持续到5月5日

Van Cleef & Arpels and artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet present a "Spring is Blooming" pop-up, transforming Nanjing Road W. with colorful sculptures, arches, and floral installations. Stroll the route from Plaza 66 to Rose Garden, exploring whimsical displays like the "Blossoming Garden" and "Floral Kiosk," or visit the "Enchanting Library" for nature-inspired stories.

Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez
Ti Gong

The pop-up creates a spring blossom vibe.

Jing'an in bloom: a spring day with Catalina Vazquez
Ti Gong

The "Lucky Spring" collection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Nanjing
Shanghai
Maison
Nanjing Road
Van Cleef & Arpels
Sisley
Hermes
Louis Vuitton
Dior
Chanel
CITIC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     