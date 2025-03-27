Carry good fortune with exclusive lucky sachet set up for grabs
Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.
City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.
ICYMI: Week 54
This week's prize
This week's winners will be entered into a draw for a special set of City News Service's lucky sachets. Only five spots are available!
This exclusive set includes three different sachets, each with its own unique meaning. The orange one symbolizes good fortune and smooth sailing, the red one represents success and achievement (perfect for students and exam-takers), and the green one brings peace and happiness.
Crafted with intricate embroidery, these sachets embody the beauty of traditional Chinese craftsmanship. They're soft to the touch, lightweight, and easy to carry – perfect for keeping a little extra luck with you wherever you go!
Click here to start!
About the Quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.