Shanghai fashion style: Trends, designers, and streetwear

Shanghai’s fashion scene is constantly evolving, influenced by both global trends and local aesthetics. From the runways of Shanghai Fashion Week to everyday street style, the city reflects a mix of modern and traditional elements. But what exactly defines Shanghai fashion style? What trends are currently shaping it, and which designers are at the forefront? To get a clearer picture, Arina Yakupova spoke with locals during Shanghai Fashion Week AW 2025, asking about their views on fashion, notable designers, and their personal style choices. Here’s what they had to say.