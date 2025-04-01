﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Lifestyle

Shanghai fashion style: Trends, designers, and streetwear

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿
Hu Jun
Arina Yakupova Hu Jun Ow Jackie
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0
Arina Yakupova spoke with locals during Shanghai Fashion Week, asking about their views on fashion, notable designers, and their personal style choices.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿
Hu Jun
Arina Yakupova Hu Jun Ow Jackie
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0

Shanghai’s fashion scene is constantly evolving, influenced by both global trends and local aesthetics. From the runways of Shanghai Fashion Week to everyday street style, the city reflects a mix of modern and traditional elements. But what exactly defines Shanghai fashion style? What trends are currently shaping it, and which designers are at the forefront? To get a clearer picture, Arina Yakupova spoke with locals during Shanghai Fashion Week AW 2025, asking about their views on fashion, notable designers, and their personal style choices. Here’s what they had to say.

Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Ow Jackie. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Ow Jackie.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     