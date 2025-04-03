Win a silk scarf featuring the iconic Haipai charm

Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 55

This week's prize

Since our last silk scarf giveaway, many fans have asked if we could do it again because they missed their chance to win. This week, we're making it happen!

A total of 10 scarves are available this time, with each winner receiving one.

The scarf itself is a celebration of Haipai culture, featuring a sophisticated blue background decorated with some of Shanghai's most recognizable landmarks, including the Shanghai Museum, Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai Great World, and Shanghai Customs House. It's more than just an accessory – it's a stylish tribute to the city's vibrant spirit!

