Feature / Lifestyle

Win a silk scarf featuring the iconic Haipai charm

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  13:22 UTC+8, 2025-04-04       0
Win a limited-edition silk scarf – 10 in total are on offer – that beautifully captures Shanghai's iconic landmarks and Haipai charm!
Win a silk scarf featuring the iconic Haipai charm

Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 55

This week's prize

Since our last silk scarf giveaway, many fans have asked if we could do it again because they missed their chance to win. This week, we're making it happen!

A total of 10 scarves are available this time, with each winner receiving one.

The scarf itself is a celebration of Haipai culture, featuring a sophisticated blue background decorated with some of Shanghai's most recognizable landmarks, including the Shanghai Museum, Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai Great World, and Shanghai Customs House. It's more than just an accessory – it's a stylish tribute to the city's vibrant spirit!

Click here to start!

Win a silk scarf featuring the iconic Haipai charm

Prize: a Haipai style silk scarf

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai
Oriental Pearl Tower
Shanghai Museum
