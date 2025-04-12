Enjoy a floral spring escape in heart of city
Spring is taking center stage in Pudong as its commercial landmarks roll out a series of vibrant seasonal events blending nature, art, and community.
From April 4–6 and 11–13, L+ Mall in the Lujiazui area is transforming its outdoor Galaxy Plaza into a 600-square-meter flower and bird market, featuring more than 40 plant and gardening brands.
With live music, hands-on workshops, and pet-friendly stalls, the market offers an immersive springtime escape in the heart of the city.
It's part of L+ Mall's 2025 revamp, aimed at reimagining the space as a lifestyle destination. A key highlight is the newly upgraded Galaxy Plaza - an open-air venue for concerts, markets, and everyday social gatherings.
Over at L+ City in Zhangjiang, spring has arrived with bold floral installations, including a seven-meter-high flower staircase and a whimsical pond filled with rubber ducks. Visitors can join a "paint-your-duck" activity and even take one home after sharing their creation online.
On May 11, a light music concert will celebrate Mother's Day, adding a poetic close to the season's festivities.
Located next to the landmark Gate of Science in Zhangjiang Science City, L+ City is the first major commercial project to open in the area in more than a decade - signaling a new chapter for one of Shanghai's fastest-evolving communities.