Enjoy a floral spring escape in heart of city

Spring is taking center stage in Pudong as its commercial landmarks roll out a series of vibrant seasonal events blending nature, art, and community.

From April 4–6 and 11–13, L+ Mall in the Lujiazui area is transforming its outdoor Galaxy Plaza into a 600-square-meter flower and bird market, featuring more than 40 plant and gardening brands.

With live music, hands-on workshops, and pet-friendly stalls, the market offers an immersive springtime escape in the heart of the city.