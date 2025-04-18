Historical walk along the Bund: From the Shanghai Club to Henry Lester's legacy

This year, as China celebrates the Year of Cultural Heritage and the British Chamber of Commerce marks its 110th anniversary, we walked along the Bund with Stuart Dunn, director of the chamber, to reflect on the heritage that connects the past and the present.

Where was the legendary Shanghai Club located in the early 20th century? What does the former British Consulate look like today? And what exactly is the lesson of Paddington? How did British tycoon Henry Lester make his fortune in Shanghai and give back to the city?

Watch this special segment to find out.