Feature / Lifestyle

Pop-up exhibition celebrates innovation and sustainable living

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:38 UTC+8, 2025-04-23
"ASH: A Sustainable Journey" celebrates innovation and sustainable living and encourages visitors to put sustainable ideas into action.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:38 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0
Pop-up exhibition celebrates innovation and sustainable living
Ti Gong

"ASH: A Sustainable Journey" allows visitors to discover how footwear are made from recycled materials.

To celebrate World Earth Day on April 22, downtown Jing'an District opened a pop-up lifestyle space to showcase innovation and sustainable living.

The pop-up interactive exhibition space provides an immersive experience and takes visitors on a virtual trip, encouraging them to put sustainable ideals into practice. It's a new effort that combines sustainable and fashion elements to promote environmental stewardship, communal neighborhoods, and everyday living.

The "ASH: A Sustainable Journey" pop-up venue is a collaboration between Italian luxury footwear ASH, premium coffee brand Nespresso, Jing'ansi Subdistrict, and Shanghai Daily.

Visitors can learn about the process of making footwear from coffee grounds and recycled aluminum capsules, as well as other examples of urban innovation and ecological living.

Pop-up exhibition celebrates innovation and sustainable living
Ti Gong

ASH footwear made from using recycled coffee grounds and recycled aluminum from Nespresso coffee capsules are on display.

Nespresso joined forces with ASH to unveil a new limited-edition sustainable footwear collection made from recycled coffee capsules and coffee grounds in their third collaboration with the aim of delivering a sustainable lifestyle of all travel moments.

"Our vision is to bring sustainable experiences to eco-conscious fashion lovers, and through this collaboration, ASH and Nespresso have successfully extended our shared passion for sustainability and innovation," ASH CEO J.C. Jiang said.

"This new collection demonstrates our commitment to creating stylish, eco-friendly footwear and is designed to inspire consumers to bring sustainable eco-consciousness into their daily fashion routines with style and comfort," he said.

"ASHotel" is a virtual experience that presents BE KIND mindset of all travel moments, whether it's a hotel stay, city walk, or home retreat.

The product launch also revives lifestyle trends as consumers worry more about the environment and community.

ASH unveiled the ASHub workshop with Nespresso and Donghua University, where 12 students reused aluminum from recycled Nespresso capsules to create decorative, removable charms. Four students were selected to showcase their sustainable ideas and stories.

The creative lifestyle area is open for visitors to explore, and an engaging Q&A session provides fascinating insights into travel, environmental preservation, urban planning, and community governance.

Pop-up exhibition celebrates innovation and sustainable living
Ti Gong

Visitors can explore the creative lifestyle space.

The time-limit space expands on last year's Nespresso's "The Art of Moments," a cooperation between Nespresso, Jing'ansi Subdistrict, and Shanghai Daily, to explore fashion, environmental conservation, and community governance.

A Jing'ansi Subdistrict spokesperson said such a creative place allows residents, companies, and visitors to discuss sustainable development and community government.

Nespresso China General Manager Matt Lu said the company has been reusing recycled coffee capsules since 2015.

"Shanghai Daily wants to create a platform for sustainable ideas and practices. It's a special 'Alive Shanghai Highlight' moment when stakeholders collaborate to make sustainable ideas into products and lifestyles," Shanghai Daily Deputy Editor-in-Chief Gao Xing said.

If you go:

Date: April 22 - May 26

Time: 11am-7pm on weekdays

10am - 8 pm on weekends and holidays

Venue: ASH: A Sustainable Journey Check In Reception

Address: 812 Julu Road, Jing'an District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
