﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Lifestyle

From flying cars to furry rides, a wild drive across Auto Shanghai

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  16:56 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0
The 2025 Auto Shanghai has unveiled a dazzling array of futuristic vehicles and groundbreaking technologies, capturing the attention of automotive fans worldwide.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  16:56 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0

Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Li Fei. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Li Fei.

The 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, or Auto Shanghai, has unveiled a dazzling array of futuristic vehicles and groundbreaking technologies, capturing the attention of automotive enthusiasts worldwide. Join Fiona on a wild ride through China's biggest automotive extravaganza. From flying cars to furry rides, check out the best visit-route and highlights in this video.

1. Changan & EHang's world-first pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft: Experience the future of air taxis, already certified and ready for takeoff.

2. Zhiyuan Research Institute's Hip-Assisted Exoskeleton: Enhancing mobility for those in need and offering a new way to travel for everyone.

3. iCAR' Plush Concept Car: Step inside this luxurious vehicle that feels like a plush toy.

4. Chery's iBar Self-Driving Minibus: Imagine enjoying a ride in scenic areas with this autonomous vehicle.

5. XPENG's Land Aircraft Carrier: Features a rear compartment that can launch a small aircraft.

6. Audi's Evolution: Witness 40 years of automotive transformation from 1985 to 2025.

7. Porsche: A must-see for luxury car enthusiasts, featuring the limited 911 Spirit 70 and the GT 3.

8. Volkswagen's Robot Coffee: Grab a cup and recharge before heading to the next exhibit.

9. Zeekr's Ultra-Luxury SUV: Fast charging from 20% to 80% in just 9 minutes. Visit the Zeekr Art Gallery for a free coffee.

10. BMW's New Generation Concept: Combining sustainability with intelligent driving.

11. NIO's Firefly: A hot new release, perfect for city driving, especially for women.

12. BYD's Black Wukong: A limited-edition car worth checking out.

13. Bilibili's Transparent Car: A nod to the influence of anime and pop culture.

14. Xiaomi's Booth: While the YU 7 isn't here, grab a limited-edition bottled water featuring quotes from founder Lei Jun.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai
Porsche
Changan
Lei Jun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     