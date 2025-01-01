From flying cars to furry rides, a wild drive across Auto Shanghai

The 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, or Auto Shanghai, has unveiled a dazzling array of futuristic vehicles and groundbreaking technologies, capturing the attention of automotive enthusiasts worldwide. Join Fiona on a wild ride through China's biggest automotive extravaganza. From flying cars to furry rides, check out the best visit-route and highlights in this video.

1. Changan & EHang's world-first pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft: Experience the future of air taxis, already certified and ready for takeoff.

2. Zhiyuan Research Institute's Hip-Assisted Exoskeleton: Enhancing mobility for those in need and offering a new way to travel for everyone.

3. iCAR' Plush Concept Car: Step inside this luxurious vehicle that feels like a plush toy.

4. Chery's iBar Self-Driving Minibus: Imagine enjoying a ride in scenic areas with this autonomous vehicle.

5. XPENG's Land Aircraft Carrier: Features a rear compartment that can launch a small aircraft.

6. Audi's Evolution: Witness 40 years of automotive transformation from 1985 to 2025.

7. Porsche: A must-see for luxury car enthusiasts, featuring the limited 911 Spirit 70 and the GT 3.

8. Volkswagen's Robot Coffee: Grab a cup and recharge before heading to the next exhibit.

9. Zeekr's Ultra-Luxury SUV: Fast charging from 20% to 80% in just 9 minutes. Visit the Zeekr Art Gallery for a free coffee.

10. BMW's New Generation Concept: Combining sustainability with intelligent driving.

11. NIO's Firefly: A hot new release, perfect for city driving, especially for women.

12. BYD's Black Wukong: A limited-edition car worth checking out.

13. Bilibili's Transparent Car: A nod to the influence of anime and pop culture.

14. Xiaomi's Booth: While the YU 7 isn't here, grab a limited-edition bottled water featuring quotes from founder Lei Jun.