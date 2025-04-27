Bridging Hong Kong and Shanghai through art

The "2025 WestK Shanghai Week" has been launched, with the theme "Hong Kong and Shanghai: Connections through Arts and Culture." The week will feature seven major cultural programs in Shanghai, aiming to foster innovation and cultural integration between the two cities. Event Dates: June 18–22 Tickets for all events are now on sale.

1. I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture |“贝聿铭：人生如建筑”展览 The "I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture" exhibition, co-hosted by the Power Station of Art (PSA) and M+, opened to the public on April 26, opening the WestK Shanghai Week and initiating a cultural dialogue between Shanghai and Hong Kong. This exhibition, seven years in the making, is a comprehensive retrospective of the influential Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei (1917–2019). It explores his life and work through six major themes, featuring more than 400 pieces, many of which are being shown in the Chinese mainland for the first time. The exhibition was first showcased at M+ in Hong Kong from June 2024 to January 2025, attracting more than 225,000 visitors. Additionally, M+ and PSA will host a free public lecture on June 19, featuring I. M. Pei’s son, architect Li Chung (Sandi) Pei（贝礼中), who is also a partner and founder of PEI Architects, and artist Xu Bing. They will discuss Pei’s interest in contemporary art, his connection to art creation, and his close collaborations with artists in architectural design. Exhibition Dates: April 26–July 27 Venue: PSA（Power Station of Art）| 上海当代艺术博物馆 Address：678 Miaojiang Rd | 苗江路678号 Opening Hours: 11am-7 pm Ticket Price: 60 yuan（US$8）

2. Musical: "The Impossible Trial" | 音乐剧《大状王》 This original Cantonese musical embarked on its mainland tour in 2025, after being produced by Hong Kong’s top musical talent. In June, it will run for 10 performances at Shanghai Cultural Square（上海文化广场), with nearly 80 percent of tickets already sold. Performance Dates: June 17–June 29 Venue： Shanghai Cultural Square（上海文化广场） Address：597 Fuxing Rd M. | 复兴中路597号 Ticket Price: 80–880 yuan

3. Hong Kong Palace Museum | 香港故宫文化博物馆 From June 20 to July 31, the Hong Kong Palace Museum（HKPM） will stage the "City Rhythms: Chinese Traditional Culture Reinterpreted" exhibition at Zhangyuan. This exhibition innovatively reinterprets Chinese gardens and landscapes, exploring the rich cultural connections between Hong Kong and Shanghai. This is the Hong Kong Palace Museum's first exhibition outside of Hong Kong. Zhangyuan is a historic garden dating back to 1882, known as the "Best Garden in Shanghai." It will showcase multimedia works from 16 emerging and established Hong Kong artists, including Kasing Lung（龙家升), the visionary behind the iconic collectible Labubu; contemporary artist Stanley Wong（黄炳培), known as “anothermountainman（又一山人）,” composer Lam Fung（林丰）; and landscape painter Wong Chun Hei（黄进曦).

On June 21, a cultural salon will bring together the HKPM’s museum director, exhibition curators, participating artists, industry experts, and arts and culture enthusiasts from Shanghai for in-depth discussions Exhibition Dates: June 20–July 31 Venue: Zhangyuan | 张园 Address：258 Maoming Rd N. | 茂名北路258号

4. Performances: Xiqu, Jazz, and Contemporary Dance | 戏曲、爵士乐及当代舞节目 During the event, there will be a jazz concert series "WestK Performing Arts Presents: Live in Shanghai"（西九演艺献：爵士荟), with three nights of performances at the iconic JZ Club in Shanghai. Top young musicians from Hong Kong will perform select pieces.

On June 20 and 21, the Xiqu Centre and Wanping Theatre will present two performances of the experimental Cantonese opera "Farewell My Concubine (New Adaptation)"《霸王别姬》（新编), which blends traditional Cantonese opera with contemporary stage design to delicately portray the story of Xiang Yu and Yu Ji. This modern take on a classic story has been a hit in small theaters across the Chinese mainland.

On June 21 and 22, the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater will host two contemporary dance performances: Chinese Dance ✕ Martial Arts – "舞✕武剧场《凝》" and PHONATE (solo)– "《鸣》（独舞版）."

