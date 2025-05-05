Changning District launches Double Five Shopping Festival

Shanghai's downtown Changning District launched its 2025 Double Five Shopping Festival on Monday with an array of activities mapped out.

From joyful pet festivals to an enhanced departure tax refund policy, Shanghai's Changning District launched its 2025 Double Five Shopping Festival on Monday with an array of activities mapped out. The expansion of departure tax refund spots and the "refund-upon-purchase" model is being accelerated in the district. Takashimaya Department Store became the district's first retailer to offer "refund-upon-purchase" tax service for overseas shoppers, with more businesses in popular tourist zones like Yuyuan Road and Columbia Circle applying for departure tax refund service. China recently introduced a new package of measures aimed at further optimizing the departure tax refund policy and boosting inbound spending. The minimum purchase threshold for departure tax refunds has been reduced to 200 yuan (US$28) from 500 yuan. The adjustment will also enable more specialty stores as well as souvenir and gift shops with lower average transaction values to join the tax refund program.

It is also promoting a "refund-upon-purchase" service model, allowing eligible tourists to receive tax refunds instantly at retail outlets rather than waiting until they leave the country. "We are actively promoting departure tax refund among businesses in the district to optimize the consumption environment, and have received enthusiastic feedback from them as many are actively applying for the service," said Zhu Hong, deputy director of the district's commerce commission. So far, the district has more than 10 businesses offering departure tax refund, with another 20 applying for the service.

Meanwhile, a series of activities will be rolled out across the district during the festival. From May to June, shopping malls like Arch Walk, Bailian Xijiao, and The Place, along with pet businesses in Changning, will host pet competitions, fashion shows and bazaars as part of the festival, while the Shanghai Nightlife Festival's grand opening, "Open Night," will feature diverse experiences at Columbia Circle – ranging from music and sports to reading and art – under the theme "Shanghai Nights: Imagination Beyond Borders". During the festival, next-gen products like artificial intelligence washing machines and robotic cleaners will be showcased, with major home appliances companies offering discounts and subsidies to boost tech consumption, while the 2025 Double Five Car Festival will bring a wide range of electric vehicles and sport utility vehicles to consumers through immersive showrooms and test-drive events.

