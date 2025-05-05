﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Changning District launches Double Five Shopping Festival

Shanghai's downtown Changning District launched its 2025 Double Five Shopping Festival on Monday with an array of activities mapped out.
Ti Gong

A bazaar at Columbia Circle draws visitors during the May Day holiday.

Ti Gong

The "Cool Pingu Convenience Store" exhibition at The Place is packed with people.

From joyful pet festivals to an enhanced departure tax refund policy, Shanghai's Changning District launched its 2025 Double Five Shopping Festival on Monday with an array of activities mapped out.

The expansion of departure tax refund spots and the "refund-upon-purchase" model is being accelerated in the district.

Takashimaya Department Store became the district's first retailer to offer "refund-upon-purchase" tax service for overseas shoppers, with more businesses in popular tourist zones like Yuyuan Road and Columbia Circle applying for departure tax refund service.

China recently introduced a new package of measures aimed at further optimizing the departure tax refund policy and boosting inbound spending.

The minimum purchase threshold for departure tax refunds has been reduced to 200 yuan (US$28) from 500 yuan. The adjustment will also enable more specialty stores as well as souvenir and gift shops with lower average transaction values to join the tax refund program.

Ti Gong

A bazaar at Columbia Circle proves popular during the May Day holiday.

It is also promoting a "refund-upon-purchase" service model, allowing eligible tourists to receive tax refunds instantly at retail outlets rather than waiting until they leave the country.

"We are actively promoting departure tax refund among businesses in the district to optimize the consumption environment, and have received enthusiastic feedback from them as many are actively applying for the service," said Zhu Hong, deputy director of the district's commerce commission.

So far, the district has more than 10 businesses offering departure tax refund, with another 20 applying for the service.

Ti Gong

Yuyuan Road has a delightful lifestyle.

Meanwhile, a series of activities will be rolled out across the district during the festival.

From May to June, shopping malls like Arch Walk, Bailian Xijiao, and The Place, along with pet businesses in Changning, will host pet competitions, fashion shows and bazaars as part of the festival, while the Shanghai Nightlife Festival's grand opening, "Open Night," will feature diverse experiences at Columbia Circle – ranging from music and sports to reading and art – under the theme "Shanghai Nights: Imagination Beyond Borders".

During the festival, next-gen products like artificial intelligence washing machines and robotic cleaners will be showcased, with major home appliances companies offering discounts and subsidies to boost tech consumption, while the 2025 Double Five Car Festival will bring a wide range of electric vehicles and sport utility vehicles to consumers through immersive showrooms and test-drive events.

Ti Gong

A bazaar at Columbia Circle during the May Day holiday.

Some highlight activities:

2025 Shanghai Fashion Customization Week

The event will take place at the bell tower of Changning Raffles City, focusing on areas such as fashion, cosmetics, clothing, watches, and jewelry. It will feature new product launches and consumption experiences, showcasing Changning's trendy and international charm.

Venue: Changning Raffles City

Date: May 31-June 2

2025 Shanghai Nightlife Festival Opening Carnival

From June 6 to 8, the opening carnival of the 2025 Shanghai Night Life Festival will be held at Columbia Circle, featuring night shows, shopping, dining, entertainment, reading, and sports activities and night tours. It will create experiential exhibition areas themed around music, sports, reading, and art.

Venue: Columbia Circle

Date: June 6-8

2025 FEAST Food Carnival

It will feature an international food-themed exhibition area, including a food street, food theater, outdoor performances, and culture showcases. This event promises a cross-border celebration of Chinese and Western cuisines.

Venue: Columbia Circle

Date: Mid-June

Pleasant Goat: Bubble of Creativity Pop-Up

With themed displays, new product launches, and limited-edition items, it engages unique brands and businesses of the area to provide consumers with a fresh space for exploration and check-ins.

Venue: Yuyuan Road Block

Date: Through June 2

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shi Jingyun
