Feature / Lifestyle

Ace the quiz and sweeten your day with Age.3

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  15:43 UTC+8, 2025-05-09       0
Put your knowledge to the test for a chance to indulge in a curated gift box from Age.3 – Japan's beloved dessert brand.
Get ready for this weekend's compilation of the most recent news and noteworthy highlights you may have overlooked.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 60

This week's prize

This week's winners will get the chance to win a delicious prize – bread vouchers from Age.3, the Japanese dessert brand that was launched in Shanghai in February.

Three winners will be selected at random.

Prize value: 200 yuan (US$27)

Vouchers can be used anytime before October 30, 2025.

Each curated gift box includes:

Three pieces of specified Priemium Sandwich (黄金口袋吐司) and Fruit Sandwich (水果吐司);

One brand-related product;

One Playmobil mystery box.


Address: Unit 1, 1/F, 166 Wujiang Rd

吴江路166号1楼1单元


Fukuoka-based Age.3 is known for its playful, flavorful creations. Fans love their Priemium Sandwich, a hot, crispy pocket of bread with silky low-fat cream and seasonal fruit. Every bite of this delight is a pure joy.

Age.3 is a hit in Hong Kong and Tokyo for its great diversity and affordable rates. It has been featured on Japanese TV multiple times.

Craving a taste? Don't miss your shot – join the quiz now, and you might just take home this sweet reward!

Click here to start!

Ti Gong

Priemium Sandwich

About the quiz

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

There are prizes to be won.

Anyone can participate, so push yourself or your family, or play with friends or coworkers to see who has the best pulse on this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and the world.

