A coffee lover's guide to Shanghai's best brews

There's a saying that in the eyes of a Shanghainese, the end of the world is simply... a cup of coffee. Whether it's your morning pick-me-up, a mid-day lifesaver, or the perfect icebreaker in any social situation, coffee culture runs deep in the city's veins. With an average of 1.5 cafés per square kilometer, it's no exaggeration to say that you're never far from your next caffeine fix. International coffee giants haven't just landed in Shanghai – they've planted deep roots. The city has become a showcase for their most ambitious concepts and experiences. Take Starbucks, for example: Its first overseas Reserve Roastery (星巴克臻选烘焙工坊) opened on Nanjing Road W. Spanning two stories and 2,700 square meters, it's nearly double the size of the original in Seattle. You can watch raw beans being roasted on-site and brewed into fresh coffee, while also exploring China's first Teavana bar – a striking centerpiece inspired by traditional Chinese ceramic teaware. Spanning 7.5 meters in length, the bar was crafted using 3D printing technology and recyclable materials, seamlessly blending tea culture into the modern coffee world.

Shanghai's coffee scene goes far beyond big-name flagships – it's shaped by homegrown brands, creative spaces and hidden gems that reflect the city's unique rhythm and taste. So, what lies beyond the familiar faces of Starbucks, Costa or Tims Hortons? What are the coffee spots that truly capture the soul of Shanghai? Here's your guide to some of the city's most unique and beloved coffee brands – each with its own story, style and flavor.

Manner Coffee It all began in 2015 with a tiny 2-square-meter coffee stand on Nanyang Road, serving takeout-only coffee with no seating inside. Fast forward 10 years, and Manner now boasts over a thousand locations across Shanghai and beyond. Manner is a homegrown brand known for its affordability and its philosophy: "Good coffee shouldn't be expensive." Bring your own cup and you even get a discount. But it's not just the coffee – each Manner store is designed with its own aesthetic, ranging from minimalist to chic. It's not uncommon to see customers snapping photos before sipping their brews.

M Stand Launched in 2017 from a Western-style house on Jianguo Road W., M Stand caught attention early on with its industrial-chic interior, neon lights and all-white design palette. The brand name stands for "Mind Stand," a nod to the idea of living life on your own terms. With more than 350 stores in 28 cities as of 2023, M Stand continues to impress with artful drinks and store designs. Each location has its own look and feel, turning every visit into a new visual experience. M Stand also sells a wide range of lifestyle products, including trendy tote bags and limited-time pop-up items.

Blue Bottle Coffee | 蓝瓶咖啡 The global cult-favorite café that's taken over Instagram – every time it opens a new store, lines follow. And yes, you can find it right here in Shanghai. Blue Bottle made its mainland China debut in February 2022, choosing a stunning red-brick warehouse in Jing'an District that dates back to 1926. The space was beautifully renovated, blending history with modern design. (Word is, people started lining up before 6am for the 8am opening!)

Clearly drawn to the city's unique shikumen (stone-gated) house charm, the brand later opened another location in Zhangyuan, one of Shanghai's most iconic historic blocks. From its carefully sourced beans to its precise brewing methods, Blue Bottle does things its own way. One standout rule? It only sells coffee roasted within the past 48 hours – to ensure the freshest possible taste. No wonder it's become a favorite among coffee purists. Often dubbed the "Apple of the coffee world," Blue Bottle is all about clean design. Its minimalist interiors and refined menu perfectly reflect its brand philosophy. If you're visiting, don't leave without checking out their stylish merch – just like the coffee, it's highly coveted.

Just last month, Blue Bottle teamed up with iconic Finnish design house Marimekko for a cross-cultural collaboration that was as stylish as it was flavorful. The highlight? The Marimekko Latte – an orange-honey cinnamon latte inspired by korvapuusti (经典肉桂卷), the classic Finnish cinnamon roll. Think warm cinnamon, honey, vanilla and a hint of orange peel in one comforting sip. The collaboration also included a range of limited-edition merchandise exclusive to Asia, all dressed in a Nordic green meets Blue Bottle blue palette – ceramic mugs, MiiR 360 travel tumblers, coffee scoops, tote bags, enamel pins and aprons. They even launched a limited-edition "Unikko" print instant espresso – yes, in a can – so you can bring a taste of Finnish café culture right into your home. The collaboration runs until May 16, but if you miss it, don't worry – with a little luck, you'll catch the next one.

%Arabica | 阿拉比卡 If you've spotted that iconic % logo around the world, you're not alone. %Arabica first landed in Shanghai in 2018 and quickly became a sensation. The logo, featuring two circles and a slash, looks like a percentage sign, but its origin is rooted in the image of a coffee branch connecting two coffee beans. Originating from Japan, %Arabica was founded in Hong Kong, and after taking the world by storm, it has now made its way back to Shanghai. No matter where it opens, %Arabica always attracts long lines. Shanghai's first %Arabica opened near Wukang Road, one of the city's most historic and charming neighborhoods. So why the name Arabica? It's simple: The founder believes Arabica produces the best coffee beans for the best-tasting coffee. From its store design to the coffee offerings, %Arabica focuses on "simplicity and minimalism." The interiors are predominantly white, a color that symbolizes "perfection."

Luckin Coffee | 瑞幸咖啡 Launched in 2018, Luckin is one of Shanghai's most widespread coffee brands, with over 1,000 stores in the city as of late 2023. It may not be the fanciest, but Luckin is all about convenience, affordability and frequent deals like "buy one, get one free" or 9.9 yuan (US$1.4) promotions. Their signature coconut latte once sold nearly 100 million cups in a year! It's a go-to for students, office workers and anyone looking for a quick and budget-friendly caffeine fix.

Cotti Coffee | 库迪咖啡 Founded in late 2022 by one of Luckin's original creators, Cotti Coffee is another budget-friendly chain that has quickly gained traction. Its first Shanghai store opened in Changning District, right next to a Starbucks. Cotti uses high-quality beans from Brazil, Ethiopia and China's Yunnan, and often teams up with games, movies and celebrities for special collaborations. Just like Luckin Coffee, it offers a 9.9-yuan promotion. It's fun, fast and easy on the wallet.

CUBIC3 | 三立方咖啡 Started in 2021, CUBIC3 is all about affordability and accessibility. You'll find their stores across neighborhoods and shopping districts, with a color scheme featuring blue as the main tone, complemented by classic black and white. How cheap is cheap? An Americano costs 5 yuan and a latte just 10 yuan. Bring your own cup and save even more. The brand's name and logo come from the math symbol "m³," symbolizing the power of individual communities coming together – small but mighty.

One Step Garden | 一尺花园 While most coffee shops compete for space in high-traffic downtown areas, One Step Garden takes a refreshingly different approach. Its concept centers on large, immersive spaces that feel more like retreats than retail. Each location spans around 1,000 square meters (sometimes more) and is tucked away in unconventional spot – ancestral homes, parklands, art venues, or even repurposed industrial sites on the city's outskirts. Even its urban locations stand out. Take its flagship on Hengshan Road, for example. A stunning two-story white villa wrapped in greenery that feels more like a European garden estate than a typical café. Wherever it opens, One Step Garden quickly becomes a destination. Locals often call it a "landmark maker" for its unique ability to turn hidden corners of the city into hotspots.

Despite being located away from the busiest parts of town and priced higher than average, the brand draws loyal crowds who go out of their way to visit – not just for the coffee, but for the experience. Each location offers over 150 items, from seasonal drinks and Chinese-Western fusion meals to desserts, cocktails and bar snacks. New coffee releases drop every quarter, but many people come just to soak up the atmosphere.

Hinichijou | 熊爪咖啡 Unlike your typical coffee shop, Hinichijou has no baristas in sight, no tables and no dine-in option. Instead, there's just a grey wall with an irregular-shaped hole, and a QR code for ordering. But it's wildly popular. Why? Because a furry bear paw pops out from the wall to hand you your coffee. It's quirky, charming and totally Instagram-worthy. The first location opened in 2020 on Yongkang Road. Behind the wall are hearing-impaired baristas, and the bear paw was created as a fun, imaginative way to overcome communication barriers. Today, Hinichijou has multiple locations across China, along with its first overseas outpost in Singapore. Over 90 percent of its staff are people with disabilities. With each coffee passed through the bear paw, customers become active participants in a joyful, inclusive experience. Whether it's a quick high-five, a surprise plush toy or simply the wait for the paw to appear, every interaction brings a touch of delight.

Nowwa Coffee | 挪瓦咖啡 Among Shanghai's budget-friendly coffee options, Nowwa is a standout. Founded in June 2019, this fast-growing brand started with delivery-only coffee and quickly became a sensation online. In just three years it has opened over 1,800 locations across more than 80 cities in China, earning it the nickname "fast coffee." Nowwa sources its beans from a dedicated coffee-growing base in Yunnan, covering nearly 666,000 square meters of cultivated land. Targeting mainly Gen Z, Nowwa speaks to young professionals who see coffee as more than just a caffeine fix or a business ritual. For them, it's also about emotional expression, social identity and shared interests. Like Luckin's viral coconut latte, Nowwa has its own fan-favorite hit – "Pony Fruit Coffee" (小马果咖). Definitely worth a try.

Café del Volcán Located at 80 Yongkang Road, Café del Volcán is a must-visit for coffee lovers. The shop has been on Yongkang Road for over a decade and works closely with a Guatemalan coffee estate with more than 120 years of history. Inside, you'll find beans from seven different countries and regions, allowing you to choose based on your preferred flavor profile.

Metal Hands | 铁手咖啡制造局 Founded in 2016 in a Beijing hutong (alleyways), Metal Hands is a specialty coffee brand with serious street cred. One of its signature drinks is the Dirty, a creamy, espresso-over-cold-milk creation that's won a loyal following. The founder's passion for manual lever espresso machines inspired the brand's name, Metal Hands. The Shanghai locations (three so far, and possibly more to come) serve not only the classic Dirty and a Ginger Latte, but also a Shanghai-exclusive creation called "Yelaixiang," or Magnolia Dirty, infused with the city's beloved floral scent. Give it a shot if you're feeling adventurous.

Saturnbird | 三顿半 Step inside With Saturnbird Shanghai, the brand's first offline café concept – a space all about bold ideas. Originally launched on trendy Anfu Road in 2021 (now located on Yuyuan Road), this two-story spot is called "Into the Force," and it's just as futuristic as it sounds. Founded in 2015 as an online coffee brand, Saturnbird became a sensation for its sleek, instant brews. But its Shanghai café quickly proved that the real-world experience can be just as exciting. Here, it's more than just a cup of coffee. There's a bakery, a curated lifestyle shop filled with limited-edition merch (including collaborations with Shanghai brands), and their signature instant coffee and even planet-themed drinks. One of the coolest features? You can actually taste before you buy. The shop's tasting system lets you sample different blends before committing – no more guessing what your beans will taste like. And check out their Airship Espresso demo – a custom espresso machine that makes whips up Americanos and lattes at incredible speed. It's coffee tech meets barista magic. Upstairs, things get even more interesting. The "Return Plan Workshop (返航计划工作坊)" is part of Saturnbird's sustainability program. Since 2019, they've collected over 36 million used empty coffee cans across 78 cities, encouraging fans to take part in building a more sustainable coffee lifestyle.