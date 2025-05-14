Chinese cherries the icing on the export cake

China is stepping up efforts to boost cherry exports, as producers seek to expand their footprint in international markets traditionally dominated by countries such as Chile and the US.

The global cherry trade reached US$9.17 billion in 2023, with China, Chile, and the US accounting for a large share. While China remains a major importer, its exports are starting to gain traction.

In 2023, China exported US$164,000 worth of cherries – more than triple the 2022 figure – to markets including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Russia, and Thailand.

One example is Chengcheng County in Shaanxi Province, which has emerged as a major cherry-producing hub. At a promotional event in Shanghai, local officials highlighted the region's ambition to reach overseas buyers.