Chinese cherries the icing on the export cake
China is stepping up efforts to boost cherry exports, as producers seek to expand their footprint in international markets traditionally dominated by countries such as Chile and the US.
The global cherry trade reached US$9.17 billion in 2023, with China, Chile, and the US accounting for a large share. While China remains a major importer, its exports are starting to gain traction.
In 2023, China exported US$164,000 worth of cherries – more than triple the 2022 figure – to markets including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Russia, and Thailand.
One example is Chengcheng County in Shaanxi Province, which has emerged as a major cherry-producing hub. At a promotional event in Shanghai, local officials highlighted the region's ambition to reach overseas buyers.
Chengcheng produces 80,000 tons of cherries a year from 100,000 mu (66.67 square kilometers) of orchards, with an industry value of 3 billion yuan (US$417 million). More than 30 varieties are grown, including Brooks, Meizao, and Russian No. 8.
"Our cherries meet the standards of consumers in Shanghai and beyond," said Zhang Xianghui, deputy head of Chengcheng County.
The county has invested in cold storage capacity of 200,000 tons and added processing facilities for cherry wine, juice, and dried fruit.
"Chengcheng cherries are now reaching markets like Dubai," said Yang Jianwei, deputy director of the Shaanxi Fruit Industry Center. "They are becoming a rising product in China's fruit export sector."
Chengcheng's push reflects broader efforts by Chinese fruit producers to improve quality and infrastructure to meet export requirements. Officials say regions such as Shaanxi are well-positioned to support China's growing ambitions in global agricultural trade.