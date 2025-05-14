﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Lifestyle

Chinese cherries the icing on the export cake

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  23:00 UTC+8, 2025-05-13       0
Domestic growers seeking to expand their international footprint in a market traditionally dominated by Chile and the US with last year's exports more than triple 2022's figure.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  23:00 UTC+8, 2025-05-13       0

China is stepping up efforts to boost cherry exports, as producers seek to expand their footprint in international markets traditionally dominated by countries such as Chile and the US.

The global cherry trade reached US$9.17 billion in 2023, with China, Chile, and the US accounting for a large share. While China remains a major importer, its exports are starting to gain traction.

In 2023, China exported US$164,000 worth of cherries – more than triple the 2022 figure – to markets including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Russia, and Thailand.

One example is Chengcheng County in Shaanxi Province, which has emerged as a major cherry-producing hub. At a promotional event in Shanghai, local officials highlighted the region's ambition to reach overseas buyers.

Chinese cherries the icing on the export cake
Ti Gong

Different cherry varieties grown in Chengcheng are displayed at a promotional event in Shanghai.

Chengcheng produces 80,000 tons of cherries a year from 100,000 mu (66.67 square kilometers) of orchards, with an industry value of 3 billion yuan (US$417 million). More than 30 varieties are grown, including Brooks, Meizao, and Russian No. 8.

"Our cherries meet the standards of consumers in Shanghai and beyond," said Zhang Xianghui, deputy head of Chengcheng County.

The county has invested in cold storage capacity of 200,000 tons and added processing facilities for cherry wine, juice, and dried fruit.

"Chengcheng cherries are now reaching markets like Dubai," said Yang Jianwei, deputy director of the Shaanxi Fruit Industry Center. "They are becoming a rising product in China's fruit export sector."

Chengcheng's push reflects broader efforts by Chinese fruit producers to improve quality and infrastructure to meet export requirements. Officials say regions such as Shaanxi are well-positioned to support China's growing ambitions in global agricultural trade.

Chinese cherries the icing on the export cake
Ti Gong

Chengcheng cherries and related food products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     