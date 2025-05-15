Win Free Tickets to the 2025 Shanghai E-Prix

Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed. City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend. ICYMI: Week 61 This week's prize Winners this week will be entered into a draw for tickets to the Formula E race. Two lucky winners will each receive two tickets. Bring a friend or family member and get ready to experience the thrilling action up close! Event Date: May 31 Real-name registration and mobile phone binding are required.



Please bring your ID card or passport to the venue.

The roar of Formula One engines is still fresh in our ears from the Chinese Grand Prix at the end of March, and another top-tier international motorsport event is fast approaching – the 2025 Formula E World Championship will return to the Shanghai International Circuit from May 31 to June 1!

Formula E World Championship (ABB FIA Formula E World Championship) is the world's first fully electric international motorsport series and the only one to have achieved net-zero carbon certification. Since its debut in Beijing in 2014, the race has formed a lasting bond with China. After making its debut in Shanghai last year, it sparked a huge electric racing craze in the city. Now, the 2025 season is here, and Shanghai is back on the calendar. To learn more about the 2025 Formula E, click the link: Tickets for 2025 Formula E Shanghai E-Prix now available If you're a fan of speed and excitement, don't miss out on this quiz for a chance to win free tickets to the race. If you miss this round, don't worry! We'll have another chance coming up in the next issue. Click here to start!

