Cheers as Shanghai Craft Beer Festival adds fizz to city's summer

The 2025 Shanghai Craft Beer Festival returns to Suhewan MixC World for three days of full-throttle flavor, live beats, and ice-cold refreshment.

Ti Gong

Raise your glass, Shanghai – the city's biggest celebration of craft beer is back. From June 13 to 15, the 2025 Shanghai Craft Beer Festival returns to Suhewan MixC World for three days of full-throttle flavor, live beats, and ice-cold refreshment in the heart of summer. This year's edition brings together over 70 breweries from across China and around the world, including names from Belgium, the United States, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Canada. Whether you're chasing hoppy IPAs, velvety stouts, fruity sours, or barrel-aged surprises, you'll find more than 300 brews pouring on site.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

But it's not just about the beer. This is a festival of flavor and community, with a curated lineup of top-tier food stalls serving everything from fire-grilled lamb skewers and American smash burgers to Spanish ham, Neapolitan pizza, and classic street snacks. Every bite is designed to match your pint, and every hour adds another layer to the weekend's laid-back revelry. Throughout the festival, DJs and performers take to the main stage to keep the crowd moving. Expect spontaneous dance-offs, live-stream giveaways, collectible stamp games, and Shanghai's ultimate people-watching scene. Whether you're a craft connoisseur or just here for the summer vibes, there's something for everyone – and no ticket required.

Ti Gong