Feature / Lifestyle

Cheers as Shanghai Craft Beer Festival adds fizz to city's summer

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  17:29 UTC+8, 2025-06-11       0
The 2025 Shanghai Craft Beer Festival returns to Suhewan MixC World for three days of full-throttle flavor, live beats, and ice-cold refreshment.
Ti Gong

Raise your glass, Shanghai – the city's biggest celebration of craft beer is back. From June 13 to 15, the 2025 Shanghai Craft Beer Festival returns to Suhewan MixC World for three days of full-throttle flavor, live beats, and ice-cold refreshment in the heart of summer.

This year's edition brings together over 70 breweries from across China and around the world, including names from Belgium, the United States, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Canada. Whether you're chasing hoppy IPAs, velvety stouts, fruity sours, or barrel-aged surprises, you'll find more than 300 brews pouring on site.

Ti Gong

The 2025 Shanghai Craft Beer Festival returns to Suhewan MixC World.

Ti Gong

This year's edition brings together over 70 breweries from across China and around the world.

But it's not just about the beer. This is a festival of flavor and community, with a curated lineup of top-tier food stalls serving everything from fire-grilled lamb skewers and American smash burgers to Spanish ham, Neapolitan pizza, and classic street snacks. Every bite is designed to match your pint, and every hour adds another layer to the weekend's laid-back revelry.

Throughout the festival, DJs and performers take to the main stage to keep the crowd moving. Expect spontaneous dance-offs, live-stream giveaways, collectible stamp games, and Shanghai's ultimate people-watching scene. Whether you're a craft connoisseur or just here for the summer vibes, there's something for everyone – and no ticket required.

Ti Gong

Throughout the festival, DJs and performers take to the main stage to keep the crowd moving.

Festival entry is free, with all purchases made via beer tokens, available on-site or through early-bird packages. A dedicated mini-program lets you browse brewery lists and beer menus in advance, while interactive maps and real-time updates help you explore every corner of this massive tasting ground.

Date: June 13-15 (Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-9pm)

Venue: Shanghai Suhewan MixC World 苏河湾万象天地

Address: 100 Fujian Rd N. 福建北路100号

Admission: Free Entry (Beer sold via tokens (no cash))

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
