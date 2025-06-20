﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Lifestyle

WestK cultural festival begins in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-20       0
WestK Shanghai Week opens with a rich lineup of exhibitions, performances and events across the city, presenting seven premier arts and cultural programs.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-20       0

The latest cultural tourism landmark in Hong Kong – the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) – launched the "2025 WestK Shanghai Week" from June 18 to 22, bringing a vibrant showcase of arts and culture to Shanghai.

With the theme "Hong Kong and Shanghai: Connections through Arts and Culture," the event is hosted by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority in collaboration with six renowned cultural institutions and venues in Shanghai. Together, they will present seven premier arts and cultural programs.

Each year, WestK presents nearly a thousand exhibitions, performances and events. The district is home to world-class cultural venues that include M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, as well as architectural gems the Xiqu Centre and Freespace performance venues, the 11-hectare Art Park, the Waterfront Promenade and the WestK Performing Arts Centre, which is currently under construction.

WestK cultural festival begins in Shanghai
Ti Gong

"City Rhythms" exhibition at Zhangyuan

One of the highlights is the globally-acclaimed M+ exhibition "I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture," which began its international tour in Shanghai at the Power Station of Art (PSA) on April 26. The exhibition has drawn an enthusiastic response, welcoming around 80,000 visitors from Shanghai and beyond as of June 15.

Due to overwhelming public interest, the exhibition has been extended through August 10.

Venue: Power Station of Art

上海当代艺术博物馆

Address: 678 Miaojing Rd

苗江路678号

WestK cultural festival begins in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A poster for the "I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture" exhibition

Meanwhile, the original Cantonese musical "The Impossible Trial" has begun its first Chinese mainland tour. Performed in its original Cantonese version, it is staging 12 shows at the Shanghai Culture Square from June 17 to 29. Only a limited number of tickets remain.

Click to learn more about performance: Dance and martial arts combined in Hong Kong Dance Company's 'Convergence'

WestK cultural festival begins in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A scene from "The Impossible Trial"

Another highlight is the Hong Kong Palace Museum's hosting of a special exhibition at Zhangyuan titled "City Rhythms: Chinese Traditional Culture Reinterpreted," curated specifically for WestK Shanghai Week. Themed around garden landscapes, the exhibition explores how the diverse development of Hong Kong and Shanghai shapes new interpretations of traditional Chinese culture.

Sixteen Hong Kong artists, inspired by the history of Zhangyuan and the evolving urban landscapes of both cities, present innovative works that explore garden aesthetics in dialogue with modern life.

Participating artists include:

  • Kasing Lung, creator behind the iconic collectible Labubu
  • Anothermountainman (Stanley Wong), a leading contemporary artist
  • Composer Lam Fung and Tim Chan
  • And several multimedia artists

Exhibition date: Through July 31

Venue: W1, Zhangyuan

张园W1

Address: 258 Maoming Rd N.

茂名北路258号

Admission: Free

Reservation is now available via the Hong Kong Palace Museum WeChat mini-program.

WestK cultural festival begins in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Artwork from the "City Rhythms" exhibition

Pop-up booth at Xintiandi

From now until June 23, WestK joins forces with Xintiandi – its venue partner – to launch the "WestK Fun Challenge: Roll & Win" pop-up booth. Through interactive games, the booth invites local residents and tourists to discover the brand's creative spirit and the rich culture of the WestK area.

For full performance and program details during the 2025 WestK Shanghai Week, click here: Bridging Hong Kong and Shanghai through art

WestK cultural festival begins in Shanghai
Ti Gong

WestK Shanghai Week features on the big screen at Xintiandi.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Xiaolin
Shanghai
Power Station of Art
Xintiandi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     