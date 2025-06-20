WestK cultural festival begins in Shanghai

WestK Shanghai Week opens with a rich lineup of exhibitions, performances and events across the city, presenting seven premier arts and cultural programs.

The latest cultural tourism landmark in Hong Kong – the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) – launched the "2025 WestK Shanghai Week" from June 18 to 22, bringing a vibrant showcase of arts and culture to Shanghai. With the theme "Hong Kong and Shanghai: Connections through Arts and Culture," the event is hosted by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority in collaboration with six renowned cultural institutions and venues in Shanghai. Together, they will present seven premier arts and cultural programs. Each year, WestK presents nearly a thousand exhibitions, performances and events. The district is home to world-class cultural venues that include M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, as well as architectural gems the Xiqu Centre and Freespace performance venues, the 11-hectare Art Park, the Waterfront Promenade and the WestK Performing Arts Centre, which is currently under construction.

Ti Gong

One of the highlights is the globally-acclaimed M+ exhibition "I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture," which began its international tour in Shanghai at the Power Station of Art (PSA) on April 26. The exhibition has drawn an enthusiastic response, welcoming around 80,000 visitors from Shanghai and beyond as of June 15. Due to overwhelming public interest, the exhibition has been extended through August 10. Venue: Power Station of Art 上海当代艺术博物馆 Address: 678 Miaojing Rd 苗江路678号

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, the original Cantonese musical "The Impossible Trial" has begun its first Chinese mainland tour. Performed in its original Cantonese version, it is staging 12 shows at the Shanghai Culture Square from June 17 to 29. Only a limited number of tickets remain. Click to learn more about performance: Dance and martial arts combined in Hong Kong Dance Company's 'Convergence'

Ti Gong

Another highlight is the Hong Kong Palace Museum's hosting of a special exhibition at Zhangyuan titled "City Rhythms: Chinese Traditional Culture Reinterpreted," curated specifically for WestK Shanghai Week. Themed around garden landscapes, the exhibition explores how the diverse development of Hong Kong and Shanghai shapes new interpretations of traditional Chinese culture. Sixteen Hong Kong artists, inspired by the history of Zhangyuan and the evolving urban landscapes of both cities, present innovative works that explore garden aesthetics in dialogue with modern life. Participating artists include: Kasing Lung , creator behind the iconic collectible Labubu

, creator behind the iconic collectible Anothermountainman (Stanley Wong), a leading contemporary artist

Composer Lam Fung and Tim Chan

And several multimedia artists Exhibition date: Through July 31 Venue: W1, Zhangyuan 张园W1 Address: 258 Maoming Rd N. 茂名北路258号 Admission: Free Reservation is now available via the Hong Kong Palace Museum WeChat mini-program.

Ti Gong

Pop-up booth at Xintiandi From now until June 23, WestK joins forces with Xintiandi – its venue partner – to launch the "WestK Fun Challenge: Roll & Win" pop-up booth. Through interactive games, the booth invites local residents and tourists to discover the brand's creative spirit and the rich culture of the WestK area. For full performance and program details during the 2025 WestK Shanghai Week, click here: Bridging Hong Kong and Shanghai through art