Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

We're a city in crisis, but you can't carry everybody's suffering all of the time. Emma spoke with Sabeen Irfan from United Family Healthcare about compassion fatigue and how to avoid emotional burnout.