How to have healthy relationships in lockdown, with Dr. John Miller

Living with someone in lockdown is hard, no matter how much you love them. Emma spoke with Marriage and Family Therapist Dr. John Miller about healthier relationships in lockdown.

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

Living with someone in lockdown is hard, no matter how much you love them. Emma spoke with Marriage and Family Therapist Dr. John Miller about the pressure cooker conditions we're under and how couples across Shanghai can turn down the heat for a healthy relationship in lockdown.