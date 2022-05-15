Feature / MENTAL

Anger in lockdown and how to channel yours, with Dr. Nate Balfanz

﻿
Emma Leaning
Emma Leaning
  13:45 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0
You only have to hop online or scroll through a WeChat group to see we're angry in lockdown. Emma spoke with Clinical Psychologist Dr. Nate Balfanz about the emotion.
﻿
Emma Leaning
Emma Leaning
  13:45 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Emma Leaning and Wang Haoling.

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

You only have to hop online or scroll through a WeChat group to see we're angry in lockdown. Emma spoke with Clinical Psychologist Dr. Nate Balfanz about the emotion we're taught to suppress, why anger matters and how to channel yours.

Anger in lockdown and how to channel yours, with Dr. Nate Balfanz
Anger in lockdown and how to channel yours, with Dr. Nate Balfanz
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Haoling
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     