Anger in lockdown and how to channel yours, with Dr. Nate Balfanz

You only have to hop online or scroll through a WeChat group to see we're angry in lockdown. Emma spoke with Clinical Psychologist Dr. Nate Balfanz about the emotion.

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

You only have to hop online or scroll through a WeChat group to see we're angry in lockdown. Emma spoke with Clinical Psychologist Dr. Nate Balfanz about the emotion we're taught to suppress, why anger matters and how to channel yours.