Happy moments matter (and how to make them), with Sharon Yen

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

Happiness in lockdown seems a fanciful idea, but there are real physical and psychological consequences when we're starved of joy. Emma spoke with Psychologist Sharon Yen about the importance of happiness and how to create happy moments in unhappy times.

Contact Sharon Yen at United Family Pudong Hospital here:

Email: Sharon.yen@ufh.com.cn

Wechat ID: sharonyen 2008

Office numbers: (021)3886-2888 ext.2480.