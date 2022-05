Emma spoke with Psychologist Bibiana Rueda-Bueno about the impact of uncertainty and how to release emotional energy to feel better in our body and mind.

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

The only guarantee in lockdown is there are no guarantees! Emma spoke with Psychologist Bibiana Rueda-Bueno about the impact of uncertainty and how to release emotional energy to feel better in our body and mind.