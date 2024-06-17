Experts gather in Shanghai to discuss global mental health development

Sofia University and Shanghai Lida University will strengthen cooperation in mental health development and talent cultivation, officials told the Global Mental Health Conference,

Sofia University of the United States and Shanghai Lida University will strengthen their cooperation in global mental health development and the cultivation of high-quality talent with international perspectives and innovative spirit, officials told the 2nd Global Mental Health Conference, which closed in Shanghai on Sunday.

More than 100 top psychologists and scholars from 16 countries gathered in the city to discuss and redefine traditional concepts of psychology, explore advanced educational methods that support global mental health progress, and create an open and diverse platform for international exchanges.

A transpersonal psychology practice action was also launched, aiming to optimize China’s psychological services and raise society's awareness of mental health.

Carol Humphreys, president of Sofia University, said that as a positive response to the mental health crisis, the conference helped to establish a transparent dialogue mechanism across national and cultural differences.

Scholars from home and abroad explored different forms of spiritual healing methods such as traditional Chinese medicine and art therapy, and the possible future applications of Artificial Intelligence.

Through speeches, roundtable dialogues, and workshops, they also crossed disciplinary barriers and shared their own practical experiences and the latest research achievements.