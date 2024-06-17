﻿
Feature / MENTAL

Experts gather in Shanghai to discuss global mental health development

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:02 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
Sofia University and Shanghai Lida University will strengthen cooperation in mental health development and talent cultivation, officials told the Global Mental Health Conference,
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:02 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
Experts gather in Shanghai to discuss global mental health development

More than 100 top psychologists and scholars from 16 countries gather at the conference in the city.

Sofia University of the United States and Shanghai Lida University will strengthen their cooperation in global mental health development and the cultivation of high-quality talent with international perspectives and innovative spirit, officials told the 2nd Global Mental Health Conference, which closed in Shanghai on Sunday.

More than 100 top psychologists and scholars from 16 countries gathered in the city to discuss and redefine traditional concepts of psychology, explore advanced educational methods that support global mental health progress, and create an open and diverse platform for international exchanges.

A transpersonal psychology practice action was also launched, aiming to optimize China’s psychological services and raise society's awareness of mental health.

Experts gather in Shanghai to discuss global mental health development

A transpersonal psychology practice action is launched at the conference.

Experts gather in Shanghai to discuss global mental health development

Carol Humphreys, president of Sofia University, gives a speech.

Carol Humphreys, president of Sofia University, said that as a positive response to the mental health crisis, the conference helped to establish a transparent dialogue mechanism across national and cultural differences.

Scholars from home and abroad explored different forms of spiritual healing methods such as traditional Chinese medicine and art therapy, and the possible future applications of Artificial Intelligence.

Through speeches, roundtable dialogues, and workshops, they also crossed disciplinary barriers and shared their own practical experiences and the latest research achievements.

Experts gather in Shanghai to discuss global mental health development

Experts cross disciplinary barriers to share their own practical experience and the latest research achievements.

Experts gather in Shanghai to discuss global mental health development

A workshop is held during the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     