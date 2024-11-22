Why your pets are happier than you

Life doesn't need to be perfect; it just needs to be lived.

I came home after another difficult day and barked something at my dogs I cannot repeat in the newspaper. Why? Because pets don’t have a clue how good they’ve got it. All they do is sleep and wait for the next moment of hand-fed gratification. Meanwhile, I have rent to pay, a water leakage and deadlines. Why is life so hard? Turns out it’s not for a Miniature Schnauzer. So, while I don’t like motivational speeches or taking my own advice, here are seven reasons your pets are happier than you are and what to do about it.

Master the art of now Pets don’t chase their tail over what happened yesterday or stress about tomorrow. My dog Finn doesn’t replay awkward conversations or worry about the stock market. He just exists. This ability to stay present is something people forget. The current moment is the only one we have, but we often find ourselves lost in another time or place. Pet approach: Set aside five minutes a day to focus on the now. Try box breathing — inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, and repeat. Or simply sit in silence and notice the world around you.

The small stuff Pets enjoy the little things, from a stick to a patch of grass. They don’t need a perfectly curated day or a shiny new toy to feel good. Meanwhile, we overlook small pleasures, hounding after the next big thing. Happiness doesn’t have to be complicated; it lingers in the smell of coffee, the laughter of friends or the clarity of autumn air.

Pet approach: Find your “stick.” Spot one small thing each day that brings you joy and take a moment to appreciate it. It could be the warmth of the sun or the quiet hum of the city.

Rest, recharge, repeat We run on empty, sacrificing sleep, self-care and downtime for work, social obligations or digital distractions. Meanwhile, pets have a deep commitment to rest — whether it’s an afternoon nap or a grooming session. I feel guilty for taking time to relax, but we need it more than ever. Studies show that a lax in self-care leads to burnout, stress and a drop in overall well-being.

Pet approach: Rest is a form of investment. Schedule a non-negotiable time each week for sleep, relaxation or zoning out with the TV. Nourish your body and mind by making downtime a priority.

Unplug and reconnect My dogs don’t doom-scroll. They’re fully immersed in real, tactile experiences. Humans, on the other hand, have become addicted to the digital world — checking e-mails, refreshing social media feeds and losing hours to the Internet. We’re constantly connected but lonelier than ever. Research shows excessive screen time increases feelings of isolation and depression. Pet approach: Set tech-free hours — whether during meals or before bed — to reconnect with yourself and what’s around you. Try putting your phone in another room or use an app to manage screen time.

Love unconditionally Pets naturally love without condition. There’s no judgment or agenda, just pure, unfiltered devotion. Human relationships often come with unspoken expectations, whether we know it or not. We value others because we want something in return: affection, attention or validation. But love isn’t about keeping score; it’s about staying present with no strings attached

Pet approach: Challenge yourself to give something helpful with no anticipation of return. Send a text to check in on a friend, make a gesture or spend time selflessly with someone who needs it.

Celebrate flaws Cats don’t care about cellulite or apologize for their quirks. Humans, on the other hand, are obsessed with getting everything right. We fret over mistakes and battle a culture that sells solutions to manufactured problems. But imperfection is a human condition — only in the cracks of our emotional armor will we find connection.

Pet approach: Next time you catch yourself overthinking a flaw, remember imperfections don’t define us. It’s how we embrace them that counts. Let go of the need to be perfect and celebrate what makes you, you.

Loosen the reins Bodhi sleeps where he wants and barks at neighbors because he can. I envy him. This dog lives life on his terms, without the weight of social expectations or obligations. He’s not concerned with rules for the sake of discipline. Yes, laws are essential in society. They keep us safe, ensure fairness and help maintain order. But when did we start letting “shoulds” and “musts” govern us? Pet approach: Loosen the reins. Skip the gym, have a slice of pizza, and give yourself permission to relax. One day, you’ll look back and realize how much energy you wasted on things that didn’t matter.



