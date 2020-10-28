Trick or treat! Halloween deals and new menus

The city's top eateries are embracing autumn with special Halloween-themed festivities and plenty of hearty, warming dishes.

Halloween party at Crystal Plaza

From October 30 to November 1, Crystal Plaza will host a Halloween party featuring a farmers’ market, special holiday foods and engaging events. The party is suitable for the whole family; parents and children can join a scavenger hunt and hand-painted pumpkin workshop.



A famous DJ will also create a festive atmosphere for young people. Crystal Plaza hopes that with this healthy and creative event, visitors and nearby communities can experience the brand's culture and lifestyle.

Address: 3/F sunset terrace, Crystal Plaza, 308 Yaoti Rd

Ti Gong

Kids' spooky Halloween at Big Bamboo

Big Bamboo has put together two fun parties for little guests during the upcoming Halloween to light up the Halloween spirit.



There will be a costume contest, face painting, prizes and treats as well as a fun DIY station.

Address:

Big Bamboo Jinqiao, 381 Hongfeng Rd

Big Bamboo Hongqiao, Lane 20, 3338 Hongmei Rd

Ti Gong

Halloween Night Brunch at Bull & Claw

The Bull & Claw will be serving a Halloween night brunch that’s free flow from 6:30 to 9:30 pm on Saturday, October 31st. They’ll also offer group prizes for the best dressed table, so be creative!



Address: 110 Fenyang Rd

Ti Gong

Colca

Peruvian-fusion restaurants Colca, located on the North Bund and Hengshan Road, will introduce Halloween deals to celebrate the exciting festival.



You can get a free "demon burger"at the North Bund store when the brunch order is above 388 yuan on the day of Halloween; each table can receive one free burger and it cannot be combined with other offers.

At its Hengshan Road branch (as well as the newly opened Azul in Shan Kang Li), there’s a free holiday special dessert with any purchase.

Address:

Colca North Bund, 3/F, Sinar Mas Plaza, 588 Changzhi Rd E.

Colca Hengshan Rd, 199 Hengshan Rd

Azul: 808 Shaanxi Rd N.

Ti Gong

Wisca’s autumn menu features rich mutton stew

Wisca, a top traditional Cantonese restaurant in Shanghai, has introduced an array of new dishes this month, as the fall season is all about eating rich and nutritional dishes.



One of the must-haves is the mutton stew, a dish that’s been part of Wisca’s menu since it was established in 1992. The rich, tender mutton brisket used in this stew is sourced from Chongming.

Kimi / Ti Gong

Cured duck and taro stew is also a Cantonese classic. The duck is chopped in pieces and then buried in the smooth and delicious taro paste, so that the fat of the duck is infused into the taro.

For a lighter seafood dish, try the steamed sole with fermented soy beans. The delicate and tender meat of the fish is infused with the rich, umami flavors of the fermented soy beans. And as now is hairy crab season, Wisca has a new staple dish of clay pot rice with tofu, crab meat and roe.

The restaurant’s long-time signatures such as the fried giant mantis shrimp and deep-fried pork brain with nori are not to be missed either.

Address: 396 Yan’an Rd W.

Fenny / Ti Gong

Hairy crab feast at Gui Hua Lou

The much-anticipated hairy crab menu has returned to Gui Hua Lou, from the old classics to new recipes created by Gao Xiaosheng, executive Chinese chef at the Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai.



Gui Hua Lou now uses hairy crabs from Gaoyou Lake. The menu features starters, entrees and staples made with the seasonal delicacy.

The deep-fried hairy crab and yellow croaker spring roll is a perfect dim sum dish for the autumn season. The filling is rich and satisfying, and the thin wrapper is extra crispy to complement the umami fish and crab.

The sautéed hairy crab meat and roe with gorgon fruit is a delightful dish that’s not too rich. The gorgon fruit is the white kernel of an aquatic plant with surface-floating leaves. It’s traditionally harvested and consumed in Suzhou, and must be picked and processed by hand.

Li Anlan / SHINE

Lion’s head meatballs have always been a staple at Gui Hua Lou, and the seasonal special is the double boiled, minced pork ball with hairy crab meat and roe. It’s the perfect dish to serve with a bowl of hot rice.



In addition, classic hairy crab dishes such as cooked hairy crabs marinated in rice wine broth, sauteed hairy crab meat and roe, braised asparagus with hairy crab meat and roe are also featured in the menu.

Address: 33 Fucheng Rd