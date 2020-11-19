'Gin & Juice' offers tonic for fun to be-gin

The swanky new joint serves approximately 100 different gins in the popular Shan Kang Li complex, a new food and beverage destination on Kangding Road.

Former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s claim that “the gin and tonic has saved more Englishmen’s lives, and minds, than all the doctors in the (British) Empire” may not be technically true, but it is still one of the world’s most refreshing drinks. And you’ll be hard pushed to find a better one than at “Gin & Juice,” a trendy new cocktail bar boasting arguably the broadest selection of gins in Shanghai.

The swanky new joint serves approximately 100 different gins in the popular Shan Kang Li complex, a new food and beverage destination on Kangding Road near Shaanxi Road. The 70-square-meter space is chic, intimate and well-designed for gin connoisseurs to kick back and enjoy a chilled evening.

Gin has evolved, from being made by only a handful of large distillers, into a category now represented by producers of all shapes and sizes, in 10 years.



Courtesy of Gin & Juice / Ti Gong

“The Dutch invented gin but the UK developed gin culture massively,” said Winter Zhao, co-founder of Gin & Juice, who moved to Shanghai a year ago after four years of study at Newcastle University and one year working in London.

The young entrepreneur previously worked for Gucci in London in the luxury retail industry but always had an ambition to open a classy gin bar.

The Xi’an-born businesswoman initially began by opening a cozy neighborhood joint, Winter’s Café and Bar, on Shaanxi Road N. when she first arrived in the metropolis.

“But when I got an opportunity to open a new concept “Gin & Juice,” I took it without thinking twice. Shanghai is the best city for embracing new cultures. Countless whisky bars have been set up but there are not many gin bars around. The love of gin shows no sign of slowing down in the UK and there’s no reason why the spirit can’t be raised in Asia,” the 28-year-old said. “At “Gin & Juice” we are trying to bring a funky, trendy vibe in a relaxing environment, invigorated by gin from around the world, where guests can expand networks and build amazing friendships.”



Yang Di / SHINE

The team is dedicated to push premium and creative G&T-based cocktails, where each in-house gin is carefully tasted and classified by its flavor. A house pour (Beefeaters or Bombay) gin and tonic is 58 yuan. For a premium drink the gins are categorized from tier 1, priced at 68 yuan, to tier 4, above 98 yuan. The most expensive is a Martin Miller’s 26 Moons Gin at 500 yuan, a wonderfully mature, dry gin with mellow caramelized walnut oil on the nose. Gin & Juice is launching a food menu soon to pair with its great selection of gin-based cocktails.



Info

Opening hours: 6pm-2am (Tuesday to Thursday); 3pm-3am (Friday to Sunday)

Tel: 180 1763 9776

Address: 358 Kangding Rd

Average price: 96 yuan (US$14.53)