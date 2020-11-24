Kun Thai serves up a taste of Bangkok street food

.Bangkok is well renowned for its street food. You can find cart-wielding vendors selling everything from Thailand's signature noodles to spicy Tom Yum Goong soup.

Bangkok is well renowned for its street food. You can find cart-wielding vendors selling everything from Thailand’s signature noodles to spicy Tom Yum Goong soup and mango sticky rice — and much much more.

Those gastronomic go-to stalls, used mainly by budget-conscious locals and tourists, are hard to find outside of the Thai capital, but the recent discovery of Kun Thai, inside the “More Than Eat” complex on Julu Road, may change all that. The perception and recipes here are all original.

One of the establishment’s partners has a family restaurant safely established in Bangkok’s China Town, which offers street-style dishes from fried chicken, curries, to soups and noodles. The dishes are less fancy at Kun Thai but the taste is truly authentic for those who crave rich and aromatic flavors.



Yang Di / SHINE

The decor certainly mimics a casual street-side eatery in Thailand — but what about the food?

The flavor combination from most of the restaurant’s Thai dishes may not be familiar, but they are delicious and refreshing, with condiments such as chili peppers, sugar, lime juice, lemongrass and fish sauces commonly used.

Guay Teow, or noodle soup, is the most popular item at Kun Thai for those looking for a comforting lunch. It comes from China but has become uniquely Thai through the years.

The soup is made from a chicken, pork or beef stock, served with rice noodles.

Rice dishes are also available and none more so than the satisfying braised pork knuckle and pork trotters with steamed rice. Kun Thai is a complete Thai-flavor journey. The steamed bass with lemon is a signature dish here and the one that I craved.



Yang Di / SHINE

The whole fish in the broth, made with lashings of fresh lime juice, garlic and chilies, is marvelous. It was sour, spicy, garlicky and well balanced in taste. The dish truly portrays the contrast and excitement of flavors in Thai food.

Kun Thai also offers several seafood dishes to choose from.

The stir-fried squid with salted egg yolk is highly recommended. The curry paste and onions used give it a sweet touch to an overall salty, rich dish.



Info

Opening hours: 11am-10pm

Tel: 182-1734-2083

Address: 1/F, Bldg 1, 758 Julu Rd

Average price: 100 yuan