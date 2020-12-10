Life is short, make it sweet at Ma Tatin's patisserie

Feature / Taste

Dive into the sweet life at Ma Tatin and you will be amazed by the array of exquisite patisserie, created by owner and pastry chef Nassiri Mohammed.
Dive into the sweet life at Ma Tatin and you will be amazed by the array of exquisite patisserie, created by owner and pastry chef Nassiri Mohammed.

Mohammed enjoys preparing French- style desserts that are exquisite in both form and flavor. They are all fresh, hand-made delights that will hit your sweet spot in an instant.

Ma Tatin is a streetfront shop on Jianguo Road that has a small space to dine in. It is a mini version of a “Salon de The” where a choice of tea or coffee and dessert is best enjoyed.

Mohammed was born in Paris, with Moroccan origins, and grew up in a multicultural environment that inspired his rich variety of flavors and tastes.

“I always dreamed of being a pastry chef because making pastries is one of the best ways to touch someone’s life. It gives them a piece of happiness and love,” he said.

Mohammed started as a pastry chef assistant under the supervision of the world-famous Pierre Herme, where he learned how to maintain high standards in the pastry domain. He then had pastry positions in three Michelin-starred Paris restaurants, working with renowned chefs Christophe Michalak, Carles Mampel, Yann Duytsche and Philippe Rigollot.

It’s fair to say that after 28 years in the pastry business he has covered every aspect of pastry making.

At Ma Tatin, Mohammed adds a personal touch to his own unique products. His profound experience as a pastry artisan enables him to focus on the finer details of his creations. He uses fresh, seasonal and unexpected ingredients in patisserie that brings an everyday surprise to his customers.

Mohammed’s love for France’s most cherished dessert Tarte Tatin is simply shown in the brand name, Ma Tatin. However, he has twisted the classic recipe and presented a more delicate creation.

“I cut the apple in very thin slices and infuse it in a vanilla lemon syrup for 24 hours before cooking the next day for another four hours. It’s golden and caramelized, but with less sugar and more lemon juice for flavors,” he said.

Mohammed loves to reinvent pastry items based on the classics.

“Classic macaroons are too sweet, so I created cookies mimicking macaroons, but featuring a crispy, melting touch with a sense of freshness,” he said.

Each beautiful creation offers a magical feeling when you bite through the different layers. It’s never overly sweet but fresh and flavorful.

Ma Tatin also offers a variety of freshly baked breads and custom-made services for events and celebrations.

Info

Opening hours: 9am-8:30pm

Tel: 180-1606-8307

Address: Unit 103, 691 Jianguo Rd W.

Average price: 85 yuan

