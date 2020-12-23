Feature / Taste

Chinese lunar calender gets a taste of fine dining

Li Anlan
Li Anlan
  13:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
In a tranquil standalone villa on Jianguo Road W. in the heart of Shanghai, Lunar, a new fine-dining project, is exploring Chinese cuisine in reimagined ways.
Li Anlan
Li Anlan
  13:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0

In a tranquil standalone villa on Jianguo Road W. in the heart of Shanghai, Lunar, a new fine-dining project, is exploring Chinese cuisine in reimagined ways.

The interior design of the restaurant is comforting and peaceful, a contrast from the bustling and dazzling city streets. On the first floor there’s a tea stall in moonlit lighting, while the second floor boasts a warm, welcoming dining area with a beautiful open kitchen.

Celebrating the quintessential way of Chinese dining, Lunar is headed by Chinese-Malaysian chef Johnston Teo, who arrived from Singapore’s top kitchens a few years ago, including Odette, a two-Michelin-star restaurant where he was the research and development chef.

The name of the restaurant resonates with the Chinese lunar calendar, so for every solar term, there’s some special dishes. It’s a challenge for the chef to create new plates constantly, but he brings the season’s best flavors to his guests on a consistent basis.

The dining experience at Lunar is refined to every detail; the tasting menu is composed of 11 courses, following Chinese dining etiquette, starting from a warming welcome tea, which is an elegant scroll of Schizonepeta with a few aromatic herbs.

Teo values the relationship between producers and purveyors, and he sources ingredients from all over China, but not just limited to China. The menu serves yellow croaker from Fujian, pigeon from Guangzhou, lily bulb from Lanzhou and brown sugar from Yunnan and a stunning langoustine from Mozambique that’s extra large in size and big in flavor.

Chinese lunar calender gets a taste of fine dining
Li Anlan / SHINE

Yellow croaker stuffed with cordyceps flowers is a highlight.

Several dishes really stand out in creativity on the menu for flavor and presentation. Tofu and duck liver is a delicate warm dish, highlighting handmade tofu that’s prepared fresh daily by the kitchen, and the contrast of the tofu’s lightness and the tender duck liver’s richness is very appropriate for the winter. The yellow croaker stuffed with cordyceps flowers was a highlight of the tasting menu: The entire fish is deboned by hand, and the flesh of the fish was tender and juicy, while the cordyceps flowers were well-seasoned to balance the flavors. Another tasting menu highlight was the rice steamed in a giant lotus leaf, the rice incorporating winter bamboo shoots and cured pork cheek meat was umami and refreshing with a fragrance of the lotus leaf, and when it’s served tableside, with a few slices of 5J Jamón Ibérico de Bellota, topped on the rice, it is delicious when the fat melts into the rice.

Celebrating daxue, the solar term that marks the start of the coldest winter days, a special dessert is served with a card explaining the solar term. The aromas of the sweet baked potatoes inspire pastry chef Zoé’s sweet potato dish, and Lunar used an intensely sweet variety of the root vegetable. The peel of the sweet potato was not wasted, it’s brewed into a sweet tea with malva nut and was a perfect finish to the dining experience.

Lunar also offers wine and tea pairing to complete the dining experience, which is overlooked by sommelier Cathy.

Chinese lunar calender gets a taste of fine dining
Li Anlan / SHINE

Rice steamed in a giant lotus leaf and served with a few slices of 5J Jamón Ibérico de Bellota.

Opening hours: 5:30-8:30pm (last seating), closed on Mondays and public holidays.

Tel: 6427-0127

Address: 222 Jianguo Rd W.

Average price: 1,400 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     