Hidden Thai Bistro is a one-stop shop for everyday Thai comfort food.

Inside a residential lane on Huaihai Road M., opposite Shanghai Library, hides a family-style eatery, exuding an intimate vibe, thanks to its homey decor and a secluded location inside a residential building.

The interior may be simple without much style and the service could be better, but it seems that the restaurant’s diners frequent the venue more for its food than for its service.

You are asked to scan a code to look through the joint’s traditional Thai menu to make an order.

The menu includes typical Thai staples such as tom yum soup, green curry chicken, grilled pork neck and pad Thai.

What exactly makes Thai food a pleasure is the devotion to the concept of balance in the meals that are served.



Yang Di / SHINE

The majority of Thai dishes combines a mix of sweet, sour, salty and spice. Achieving the balance between these elements is a hallmark of truly authentic Thai cuisine.

Here at Hidden Thai Bistro, not every dish is executed to an exquisite level, allowing the ingredients to work together harmoniously to provide a balance of intense flavors for which Thai food is renowned. However, as a simple eatery specializing in Thai food, the experience is assured. There’s a certain creativity regarding the dish presentation, from a cute basket to a vintage Shanghai-style tray.

There are new winter specials for those wanting to try Thai-style hotpot. The tom yum jumbo seafood hotpot with Thai noodles is a nourishing simmering pot of Thai spiced broth as part of a communal feast. The dish is currently priced at 134 yuan after a 20 percent discount promotion.



Yang Di / SHINE

I chose the grilled pork neck, papaya salad; pad Thai and tom yum soup.

The pork neck retained its moisture well but relatively lacked flavor and the dipping sauce didn’t enhance the overall taste.

The papaya salad and tom yum soup, however, were both well executed with the right flavors.

I enjoyed the pad Thai the most. The stir-fried rice noodle dish incorporates prawns, eggs, tamarind, fish sauce and garlic chives with a sweet-savory-sour sauce that is completely addictive and makes you want more.

The cold season is no reason to do without authentic Thai desserts here. Aside from the typical mango sticky rice, try the coconut ice cream with a bun or with mango. They are delicious.



Info

Opening hours: 11:30am-2pm, 5pm-10pm

Tel: 6473-4749

Address: No. 2, Lane 1562 Huaihai Rd M.

Average price: 110 yuan