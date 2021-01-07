Chef Sanada's Hokkaido food for the soul

After what seems a lifetime away from the city's food and beverage scene, chef Toshiyuki Sanada is back with his delicious Hokkaido bites – and they taste even better than before.

Chef Sanada closed his Six Pence Japanese canteen earlier this year leaving many followers missing his mouth-watering food journey. But, much to the delight of his former foodie fans, the Hokkaido native recently opened the doors to a new two-floor space on the corner of Xianxia and Anlong roads, under a new name “Omoiyokoshimanashi.”

The space has a nice bar area for individual diners and six private rooms to accommodate different size groups.



Yang Di / SHINE

Sanada has been dedicated to serving delectable dishes with uniquely Sapporo flavors for years, and this new restaurant is determined to follow the same concept.

Omoiyokoshimanashi’s genuine Japanese dining experience will instantly transport guests into the ambience of a welcoming Hokkaido eatery.

Chef Sanada’s menu is full of small yet intricate dishes that are a feast for your eyes, delightful to your taste buds and food for the soul.

Seafood is abundant in Hokkaido and the restaurant’s menu is no different, featuring a variety of fish-based dishes that are marinated, raw or grilled.

My dinner started with marinated mackerel topped with shredded shiso, seaweed strips and Japanese mayo — giving an umami taste with every bite.



Yang Di / SHINE

A few drops of green pepper oil onto the fish meat adds an extra fragrant taste. The marinated oysters in olive oil and steamed octopus were also lovely starters, based on simple ingredients and cooking methods.

Hokkaido cooking tends to integrate a sweeter note that’s evident in a few fish dishes here, so the overall taste is rather complex.

Hokkaido-style zangi (deep-fried chicken with coating) also shows its difference in taste. This Hokkaido soul food has a more pungent flavor thanks to the garlic and ginger.



Yang Di / SHINE

The crispy texture is firm enough that it won’t become soggy when dipped in Worcester sauce.

Japanese-style hotpots are great winter comfort food and it is no different here. You can choose the kimchi pork pot, the oyster miso pot or the wagyu beef sukiyaki. Different ingredients elevate the soup broth with complexity and depth, and most importantly the pot keeps you warm for the winter night.



Info

Opening hours: 5pm-midnight

Tel: 6259-2307

Address: 659 Xianxia Rd

Average price: 200 yuan (US$30.53)