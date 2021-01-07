Feature / Taste

An unfussy but authentic taste of Guizhou

Maolago is the latest project from the Oha Group that is known for combining an aesthetic ambience with trendy yet unfussy food.
This time, the group takes inspiration from southwestern Guizhou Province and its diverse offering of regional ingredients.

This time, the group takes inspiration from southwestern Guizhou Province and its diverse offering of regional ingredients.

Maolago, on leafy Fuxing Road W., contains a bar on the ground floor, a hotpot dining space on the second floor and a rooftop bar and vegetable garden.

The new restaurant/bar showcases a contemporary interpretation of dining and lifestyle based on traditional Guizhou food culture, with a focus on Guizhou-style snacks, Guizhou hotpot and a collection of house-made drip wine as well as a wide selection of low interference wines from all over the world.

Yang Di / SHINE

Potato cakes 

The space again is well designed by the professional team from Oha: The dimly-lit ground floor features a huge round table in the center serving as a communal space for those sharing the same passion for natural wine and the house-made cocktails. Up to the second floor, a bohemian and rustic vibe dominates the space with village-style wooden chairs and tables, adding a cool touch. It is where one can sit back, forget the daily stress and embark on a journey abundant of flavors.

The sour soup fish hotpot is a favorite, exemplifying the distinctive flavors from the region. The spicy broth with a sour kick makes you keep wanting more and a variety of special vegetables and herbs from the province are available to order.

Yang Di / SHINE

Sour soup fish hotpot

The hotpot is best accompanied by some snacks. Guizhou’s culinary culture is firmly rooted in homestyle cooking and bustling street markets.

At Maolago, the kitchen replicates authentic Guizhou cuisine, but also reformulates some of the classics.

I’ve tried a few of snacks here including the pork skin salad, potato cake, stuffed eggplant and stir-fried fermented chili pork. Each item shows the flavor of Guizhou but reflects upgrading the classics to a different level.

Yang Di / SHINE

A bohemian and rustic vibe dominates the second-floor space.

It goes without saying — dishes created here are regional, fun and tasty.

Another specialty here is the drip wine: appetitive cocktails made mainly with clarified fruit, vegetable and herbal juice and infused base liquor.

The juice is cold pressed with mostly organic fruit, vegetable or herbs then filtered and slightly fermented with time so the flavor is delicate and balanced, without any additional chemicals or additives.

Info

Opening hours: 4pm-1am

Tel: 1731-7239-035

Address: No. 2, 100 Fuxing Rd W.

Average price: 240 yuan (US$36.74)

