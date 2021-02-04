Feature / Taste

San Qing Tan's tantalizing tango of taste, texture

Roast goose is an iconic Cantonese dish almost every Chinese person craves every so often. And San Qing Tan's roast goose is one of the best in town.
Roast goose is an iconic Cantonese dish almost every Chinese person cravesevery so often. And San Qing Tan’s roast goose is one of the best in town, featuring crispy, glistening skin that crackles with every bite, a sharp contrast to its juicy, tender flesh.

Since its opening inside HKRI Taikoo Hui at the beginning of the year, San Qing Tan has become “the” place for delicious roast goose and Cantonese fare.

Their roast goose is so good it’s worth saying goodbye to your healthy diet, even just for a moment. The fundamental element for any mouth-watering roast goose is the marinade, and San Qing Tan’s features staple ingredients like salt, sugar, cooking wine, ginger and spices. The juices are poured over the dish before serving for an extra kick of richness. Any good roast goose is not to be served without the iconic plum sauce. Sweet and slightly acidic, the plum sauce is a neutralizer to balance out the oiliness of the goose meat.

Roast goose

The roast goose presented here is truly a hallmark dish. It is a tantalizing tango of taste and texture, with a crispy outer skin and rich, succulent meat, balanced by the plum sauce. The restaurant is also known for other Cantonese dishes.

On previous visits I’ve ordered pan-fried lotus root cake —minced pork and glutinous rice mixture sandwiched between lotus root and deep-fried until crunchy. Featuring a fine, crunchy texture with each bite, it’s a hearty dish using simple ingredients while delivering good flavors.

Clay pot rice with Cantonese sausage is another favorite, nicely complimenting several dishes. The rice bowl is steamed with a bunch of Chinese charcuterie (cured pork belly and Chinese sausage). The waitress simply whipped up a quick sauce and stirred it all together. The salty, savory sausage and pork belly flavor the rice and those slightly crispy bits of rice at the pot’s bottom are so fragrant.

Pan-fried lotus root cake       

Besides serving up authentic plates, the restaurant offers guests more than a singular reason to come by and pay a visit. They put the same amount of focus on creating an intimate interior in a vast open room.

The lighting always sets the mood and they tend to have individual lights with dimming controls to create an all-important glow that people look best in. And your food is under the central spotlight, ideal for taking nice pictures to post on social media, if you will of course.

Info

Opening hours: 11:30am-2pm, 5:30pm-9pm

Tel: 181-0173-6869

Address: 3/F, South Block, HKRI TaiKoo Hui, 288 Shimen Rd E1

Average price: 200 yuan

﻿
