Feature / Taste

Qian cuisine elevated to gastronomic high

  11:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-30
The recently opened Qian 1877 has elevated the Qian cuisine to an upscale gastronomic experience.
Li Anlan / SHINE

The restaurant is housed in an ancient Hui-style building. 

Guizhou cuisine, or Qian cuisine, is well known for its distinct flavors and ingredients, especially in the region’s beef rice noodle soup and spicy and sour dishes.

The regional cuisine is mostly for a more casual, everyday dining experience, but the recently opened Qian 1877 has elevated the Qian cuisine to an upscale gastronomic experience.

The fine-dining concept by the Qian Xiangge franchise, one of the most notable Guizhou cuisine brands in Shanghai, is housed in an ancient Hui-style building originally constructed in 1877. Hui-style architecture is a Chinese style that has prevailed in the ancient area of Huizhou, including what is today’s Anhui.

The house is home to an extensive collection of calligraphy, furniture and art, including a phonograph player from 1877.

Li Anlan / SHINE

Aromatic spiced duck 

The Qian 1877 now serves Guizhou cuisine in a private banquet style. Reservations start from six people at a minimum, and only tasting menus are available from 888 to 3,588 yuan per person, though the dishes can be adjusted according to the guests’ preference and specific dietary requirements.

The entire dining experience is designed not only to serve delicious Guizhou-style dishes but also provide a space and opportunity to learn about its culture. The highlights of Qian 1877’s menu include 11 unique dishes recovered from traditional recipes considered to be intangible heritages.

Guizhou’s climate conditions can produce high-quality, fresh ingredients that aren’t easily found elsewhere. Guizhou cuisine is known for its cured meat delights, such as aromatic spiced duck.

As now is Chinese toon season, diners must try a Chinese toon salad, crafted with fresh vegetables flown into Shanghai from Bijie in Guizhou Province. With minimum seasoning, the salad presents the natural sweetness of premium-quality Chinese toon.

Li Anlan / SHINE

Chinese toon salad

The sea conch marinated in Moutai baijiu, one of China’s leading liquor brands distilled in the town of Maotai in Guizhou, gives a powerful kick. Guizhou cuisine is also known for its stir-fries cooked over an intense high heat.

The tasting menu features several of the region’s all-time classics, like green chili, potato and stir-fried pork and Huaxi pickled chilis with fresh abalone and more.

The goose and bamboo shoot stew is a crowd-pleaser. The golden-colored soup is rich and umami, and it is served in a giant black clay pot tableside.

For dessert, the fresh tianma served with rose sugar, another intangible cultural heritage dish, was very special.

Tianma is a traditional Chinese medicine herb that’s mostly used in a dry form. The fresh root has a unique taste and texture, but the recipe does a good job of balancing it with something mildly sweet.

The dining experience at Qian 1877 also includes short videos introducing the restaurant’s intangible cultural heritage dishes, their origins and craftsmanship.

The sour soup fish, for example, is a must-try dish from the Miao ethnic group’s culinary tradition. The soup is powerfully sour, but the flavor of the tender fish isn’t compromised.

Opening hours: 11am-10pm

Tel: 130-5223-5635

Address: 527 Hongzhong Rd

Average price: 888-3,588 yuan (US$136.47-551.47)

Li Anlan / SHINE

Sour soup fish

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
