Same owner, but 2 vastly different experiences

Regardless of the new restaurant openings every month, it is sometimes equally refreshing to go back to a classic eatery that stands the test of the time.
Regardless of the new restaurant openings every month, it is sometimes equally refreshing to go back to a classic eatery that stands the test of the time.

Old Jesse is one of those long-standing spots for lovers of Shanghainese cuisine. The chain’s first establishment inside an old house on Tianping Road never fails to impress.

The dining room spreads over two floors featuring limited tables and seats, so a long queue is normal every evening. For those who are willing to spend extra money on the medium range to premium wines as well as a more exclusive environment, head to “Constellation Wine,” just opposite the road.

Yang Di / SHINE

Snail meat with parsley

Constellation Wine, opened by the owner of Old Jesse, is more of a premium venue to enjoy the same dishes but each table must order at least one bottle of wine from their selection.

Here, the ambience is pleasant and clean with only three tables in the main room. Wines are definitely the prominent element with bottles showing premium labels gracing the walls.

The wine cost can be more than the food bill but it is a different experience. You can spend the whole night and they only do one round so a great time with friends is ensured.

Wine is only served by bottle with prices beginning about 500 yuan. Top labels are featured here for the wine connoisseurs.

The Shanghainese dishes here are elevated by the use of seasonal fresh ingredients.

Stir-fried river snails is a common dish but the meat with parsley as an appetizer was my first try. The snail meat taste was slightly enhanced by the salt and sesame oil but chopped parsley works its magic to balance the earthiness of the meat.

Same owner, but 2 vastly different experiences
Yang Di / SHINE

Home-style shredded eel 

Malantou (a type of vegetable featuring fragrant, herb-like taste) with tiny cubes of dried beancurd sheet is another favorite cold appetizer among locals that makes for a refreshing dish in the season.

Home-style sauteed eel shreds is a typical local dish sparingly seasoned with typical Shanghainese soy sauce. The right amount of white pepper, soy sauce, garlic and ginger balances the fishiness of tastes from the meat.

The crab meat with bean starch sheets is one of a few crab meat dishes favored among diners and it’s one of those dishes crab lovers never get tired of.

A dinner at Constellation Wine is usually a safe choice for a great time spent with friends in a cozy, quiet space.

Opening hours: 4pm-midnight

Tel: 6237-2215

Address: 34 Tianping Rd

Average price: 550 yuan

