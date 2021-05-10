Feature / Taste

A plump, intimate oasis offering bottomless plates

Yang Di
  16:15 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
The Plump Garden rises up from the concrete confines of Taikang Terrace like an oasis. 
The Plump Garden rises up from the concrete confines of Taikang Terrace like an oasis.

Sheltered by pruned hanging gardens and lush edible herbs, the intimate rooftop space is like no another. Though it might not offer the most dazzling skyline views, but instead, a real local neighborhood of old houses and modern high-rises as the background.

Amazing views over the neighborhood and the charming garden-like dining space are best served with a fine meal. Guests dine under the sky whilst chefs busy themselves around the open kitchen and wood-fired grill.

Yang Di / SHINE

The intimate rooftop space offers a cozy dining ambience. 

The Plump Garden currently offers weekend brunches for the public and it’s dog-friendly. When the weather allows, it’s probably one of the cutest venues to have a delicious brunch at the moment.

The brunch there feels like a cozy get-together at a friend’s backyard, with a barbecue station and a long table full of feast.

The brunch deal is pretty straight-forward. At 220 yuan (U$35) a head, each person gets six oysters from France, Ireland or the United States as well as unlimited roast chicken, house-cured salmon, salads and sides. It also includes one selected soft drink.

Yang Di / SHINE

Plump Garden has a professional team on site.

Belonging to the same group behind The Plump Oyster and Osteria, Plump Garden has a professional team on site. A selection of oysters from France, Ireland and USA are freshly shucked at the bar, put on ice and served with lemon and vinaigrette to guests upon arrival. For those who crave more oysters, an additional half-dozen is only 100 yuan — a steal in this city.

The chef counter by the open kitchen is laden with salads and side dishes like roasted potatoes, roasted baby carrots and broccolini. Plump spring chicken marinated overnight in a non-spicy harissa sauce are roasted in the oven and served up at the counter alongside slices of house-cured salmon.

Yang Di / SHINE

The menu offers oysters from France, Ireland and the United States. 

The drinks selection is equally affordable. House wine is 48 yuan per glass and tonics and mojitos are 58 yuan. For families, there is also a children’s play area on the second floor.

The venue is a free format event space hosting wine events, guest chef pop-ups, and other food and drink events. It can also be rented for private events and special occasions such as birthday parties, anniversaries or wedding receptions.

Opening hours: 12am-3pm (weekends)

Tel: 136-3669-0315

Address: 4/F, Taikang Terrace, 169 Jianguo Rd M.

Average price: 250 yuan

