Cosy French butterfly tucked away in leafy Jing'an

MAISON Papillon, a modern French fine-dining restaurant tucked inside a cozy house on Jiaozhou Road, has taken pride in highlighting seasonal ingredients since its opening in 2014.

It also has a strong feminine feature thanks to its pastel-hued interior, elegant dining environment and thoughtful arrangement for those who come for celebrating special occasions.

The second-floor dining room exudes a warm, welcoming vibe with perfect distancing between each table for the individual privacy.

French gastronomy is a male-dominated world, and its centuries-old traditions are fiercely protected. Here at Maison Papillon, young Chinese female chef Abby Chen heads the kitchen and creates fine plates using seasonal ingredients. The lighthearted taste combinations she has brought to the table are an expression of her femininity.

Chen joined 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana in 2012 where she started to learn about fine dining and was exposed to a broader range of ingredients and techniques. She came to Maison Papillon in 2018. The restaurant has won Dianping’s Black Pearl one star in both 2020 and 2021.

Maison Papillon recently launched a spring degustation menu priced at 1,688 yuan (US$260) for two.

After a refreshing amuse bouche, the first course was served, featuring bluefin tuna with ginger mayonnaise. I loved the Mexican jalapeno sorbet on top of the dish, and the other garnishes all highlighting the freshness of the raw tuna. It was a refreshing start to the evening.

The porcini chicken consomme with sous-vide spring chicken roll and fresh morsel was a clear, light soup that was warm and gentle. The pan-fried white asparagus, Hokkaido scallop with clam white wine sauce presented the seasonal specialty.

But overall it lacked creativity compared with other courses. Another seafood plate was sizzled tilefish with dijon mustard seed sauce. The fish was featured by extra crispy skin.

The last main was the house signature Beef Wellington — rare Australian M5 wagyu tenderloin and Rougie foie gras in mushroom paste with truffle sauce.

Info

Opening hours: 5pm-9pm (Monday); 11:30am-2pm, 5pm-9pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

Tel: 6259-8235

Address: No. 2, Lane 149 Jiaozhou Rd

Average price: 590 yuan

