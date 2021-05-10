Feature / Taste

Old fashioned? No, drinks from the stars!

Yang Di
Yang Di
  16:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
Not your normal Old Fashioned – No, Sir! Shanghai's trendy cocktail bars are taking things to the next level when it comes to mixology. 
Brian Chua / Ti Gong

The cozy cocktail lounge boasts a plush, moody interior designed by hcreates. 

And the small but cozy drinking den boasts a plush, moody interior designed by hcreates. Deep red walls envelop the intimate space. Velvet banquette seating forms cozy pockets allowing for large and small groups. A gleaming copper sunken bar serves up zodiac-inspired cocktails lead by Valdivieso.

“I believe there is an interest about the astrology in China, and this concept is been made for who are curious about it,” said Valdivieso, the global brand ambassador of Groupe Camus and mixologist behind several concepts. He creates the astrologically themed menu at his latest concept and it is meant to be a topic we can all relate to.

“It’s not easy to please every single person who carry a star sign; the idea of each cocktail is to make you choose your flavor mood inspired in the star signs rather than try to match your flavors as one star sign only,” he said. “Even if your particular start sign cocktail’s flavor doesn’t suit you, the presentation we hope it does.”

Yang Di / SHINE

Cocktail Virgo 

The central sunken bar where Valdivieso showing off his mixology skills is hcreates design director Hannah Churchill’s favorite feature. “I wanted to bring a sense of theater by creating a stage for the bartender, allowing the customer to view the action from a higher angle,” Churchill said.

Zodiac will soon invite astrologer Alex Wang to offer half-hour-long, one-on-one Vedic astrology readings for those who are interested in their own relationships, work, business and wealth. It costs 250 yuan (US$40) per session. Booking one day in advance is a must.

Star signs cocktails, on-site astrology reading … if these still can’t satisfy you, walk behind the bar and create your own special cocktail.

Yang Di / SHINE

Cocktail Sagittarious 

Geo will be there guiding you with his tips, tricks and techniques for the better drinks. A one-way mirror behind the bar turns into a screen and plays their zodiac sign as they perform.

“Besides the idea of guests creating their own flavors, I wanted to bring consumer awareness of how balanced flavors should be and also show that is not rock science to build balanced and tasty flavors,” Valdivieso said.

Info

Opening hours: 6:30pm-1am (Sunday to Thursday); 7:30pm-2am (Friday, Saturday), closed on Mondays

Tel: 156-1872-4229

Address: 808 Shaanxi Rd N.

Average price: 200 yuan (US$30.78)

