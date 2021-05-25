Iconic French patisserie expands with new venue

Famed Parisian patisserie and restaurant Lenotre has landed in Shanghai to share the beauty and sophistication of French gourmet in a modern, elegant setting.

Inside the Xintiandi Style I it is the first branch of Lenotre in China that features two sections – a patisserie bringing the art of pastry and some best-selling classics that made Lenotre a veritable gourmet brand in the pastry industry, as well as an airy dining room that creates a chilled hideaway for those seeking the delightful French tastes from brunch or afternoon tea to dinner.



Probably not known to all, Lenotre is the name of the founder, a great pastry chef, considered the creator of contemporary French pastry.

Gaston Lenotre open his first patisserie in Paris in 1957 and he lightened and modernized the heavy pastries of the 1950s. He later founded the first French gastronomy school and many pastry and savory chefs were trained and inspired by him.

The iconic pastries and cakes, chocolates and macaroons are beautifully presented inside the store so that anyone passing through would be tempted to pick one or two, or simply appreciate the fine details of the sweet creations. A nice box of chocolates or a case of pralines is a nice gift idea as well.



Although the patisserie is a definite highlight of Lenotre, the dine-in menu with its elegant setting is also a good try for lunch. The downside is its lacking the intimacy due to the open space inside the mall.

French signature dishes are recommended, such as croque monsieur (68 yuan), mixed cheese quiche (68 yuan), pate pantin (68 yuan) as well as the main course baked salmon and parsnip puree with orange seafood sauce (168 yuan). Aside from the classic recipes, Lenotre also offers more refreshing plates ideal for Asian tastes, including quinoa vegetable salad with yogurt, Thai gambas and mango. The business set meal is currently 198 yuan (instead of the original 294 yuan) for a choice of appetizer, a choice of main plus a dessert. It is available from Monday to Thursday for both lunch and dinner.



You can't leave without tasting one or two of France's most cherished desserts, such as the brand's signature pastry Feuille D'automne – the revolutionary signature was a bold creation and an instant hit among gastronomes. Each beautiful creation offers a magical feeling when you bite through the different layers. It's never overly sweet but fresh and flavorful.

Info

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Tel: 6333-8657

Address: L2216-217 Xintaindi Style I, No. 6, Lane 123, Xingye Rd

Average price: 198 yuan